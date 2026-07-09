Terry Blasts Two Home Runs as Legends Extend Win Streak to Five

Published on July 8, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Curtis Terry launched two home runs, and the Lexington Legends scored four runs in the eighth inning to defeat the York Revolution, 7-6, on Wednesday night at Legends Field.

Terry continued his hot stretch at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs and three runs scored. His first-inning blast gave Lexington an early lead, while his second homer of the night tied the game at 3-3 in the sixth inning. Terry now has 10 home runs on the season.

York answered with a three-run sixth inning to take a 6-3 lead. Shed Long Jr. delivered the big hit of the frame, a two-run double that capped a three-RBI night for the Revolution infielder.

The Legends trailed by three entering the bottom of the eighth before breaking through. Nick Senzel opened the inning with a single and Curtis Terry followed with another base hit. Eric Rataczak then delivered the biggest swing of the game, crushing a three-run home run to right field to tie the contest at 6-6. Later in the inning, Juan Gonzalez lined an RBI single to score Tres Gonzalez and give Lexington the lead for good.

Rataczak finished 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI, while Terry led the offense with three hits. Juan Gonzalez added two hits, including the game-winning RBI single, while Dylan Rock also drove in a run for Lexington.

After York scored six runs over the fourth through sixth innings, Lexington's bullpen shut the door. Joseph Miceli earned the victory with two scoreless innings of relief, striking out two while allowing no hits. John Armstrong worked around a ninth-inning single and walk to secure his third save of the season.

The victory improves Lexington to 5-0 in the second half of the Atlantic League season.

The Legends and Revolution continue their six-game series on Thursday night at Legends Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from July 8, 2026

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