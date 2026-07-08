Chiu Powers Ducks to Victory over Dirty Birds

Published on July 8, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Charleston, W.Va.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Charleston Dirty Birds 10-9 on Tuesday night in the opening game of a six-game series at GoMart Ballpark.

The Ducks jumped out in front 1-0 just four batters into the ballgame on Marcus Chiu's seeing-eye RBI single to left field off Dirty Birds starting pitcher Keyvius Sampson. Long Island made it 2-0 in the third on Alsander Womack's sacrifice fly. The Flock plated four runs in the fourth for a 6-0 cushion, highlighted by RBI base hits from Chris Roller and Aaron Takacs, and a 390-foot two-run home run to right centerfield off the bat of Chiu.

The visitors went ahead 8-0 in the fifth on a Wilmer Difo sacrifice fly and Roller run-scoring base hit. Charleston plated six runs in the bottom of the frame to get to within 8-6 on RBI singles from Shawon Dunston, Jr. and James Nelson, a two-run base hit by CC Randolph and three Ducks errors. The Dirty Birds got to within a run at 8-7 in the seventh on Randolph's RBI base knock. Long Island plated a pair of insurance runs in the ninth for a 10-7 advantage on Chiu's leadoff solo tater to left center and Womack scoring by hustling down the line from third base on a wild pitch. Randolph's two-run double cut Charleston's deficit to 10-9 in the home half of the ninth, but with the tying-run in scoring position at second base, Rafael Kelly induced Wendell Rijo to pop out and Javier Crespo to ground out en route to his first save in a Ducks uniform as the Flock were able to hang on for the one-run triumph.

Long Island starter Ryan Cardona did not factor into the decision after firing four scoreless innings on just one hit allowed, walking and striking out three. Bryan Shaw (2-1) picked up the victory out of the bullpen, giving up one run on a pair of hits in two innings of relief to go along with a walk and three strikeouts. Sampson (2-5) suffered the loss, surrendering six runs on nine hits in four innings of work, walking five and striking out four.

Roller had two hits, a pair of RBIs and a run scored. Chiu had three hits, four RBIs, two runs scored and a walk. Aaron Takacs had two hits, an RBI, three runs scored and two walks, while Jorge Bonifacio contributed a pair of hits and a walk.

The Ducks and Dirty Birds continue their six-game set on Wednesday morning. First pitch is scheduled for 11:01 a.m. at GoMart Ballpark. Fans can follow all the action live via Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today. Right-hander Ryan Langford (0-0, 7.18) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Dirty Birds righty David LeBron (0-3, 8.14).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, July 14, to open a six-game series against the Lancaster Stormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It will be a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 726 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from July 8, 2026

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