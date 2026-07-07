Tanner Jacobson Named ALPB Pitcher of the Week

Published on July 7, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball Clubs (ALPB) today announced that Long Island Ducks right-handed pitcher Tanner Jacobson has been named the league's Pitcher of the Week.

The second-year Duck flirted with history on Friday night in the opening game of the season's second half against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. He came within three outs of a no-hitter in just the third start of his professional career, tossing eight no-hit innings before conceding a leadoff single to Noah Smith in the ninth inning. The 26-year-old conceded just the one single and three walks in eight scoreless innings while striking out four batters. He threw 107 pitches in the outing, 67 of which were strikes (63%).

The Pittsburgh native has made three starts with the Flock after beginning the season in the bullpen. In those three outings, he gave up just two runs over 17.1 innings pitched, good for a 1.04 ERA, and he allowed five hits and six walks while striking out 16 batters. Overall, the former St. Louis Cardinals prospect has compiled a 2-3 record with a 3.22 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 36.1 innings pitched across 18 appearances this season.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 726 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from July 7, 2026

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