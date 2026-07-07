Teter, Jacobson Named ALPB Player/Pitcher of the Week

Published on July 7, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL) News Release







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FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Steve Shutt, Director of Communications

Phone Number: (336) 970-7512

Email: sshutt@atlanticleague.com

TETER, JACOBSON NAMED ALPB PLAYER/PITCHER OF THE WEEK

York first baseman, Long Island starter honored

(New York) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball today announced that York Revolution first baseman Jacob Teter has been named the Player of the Week for June 30-July 5 with Long Island Ducks starting pitcher Tanner Jacobson honored as the Pitcher of the Week.

Teter, 27, posted a .571 batting average in six games last week, collecting 16 hits in 28 at-bats with four home runs, 11 runs scored and a league-best 18 RBI. In addition, Teter posted a .586 on-base percentage, a 1.071 slugging percentage and an OPS of 1.358. He went four-for-five with four RBI on June 30 in a win over the Staten Island FerryHawks. Teter drove in seven runs with three hits including a grand slam vs. Staten Island on July 1 and finished the week with a four-for-six effort on July 5 in a win over the Lancaster Stormers. Teter, who has homered in four of the last five games, marked the most RBI (18) in a six-game streak in York's franchise history.

Jacobson, 26, took a no-hitter into the ninth inning of just his third professional start before in Long Island's 8-0 win over Hagerstown on July 3. A single by Noah Smith was the only blemish on Jacobson's line as he walked three and struck out four in a 107-pitch effort. For the season, Jacobson has allowed just 24 hits over 36 1/3 innings while striking out 37.

After an off day on Monday, the Atlantic League resumes play on Tuesday, July 7, marking the first full week of the second half of the season. First half South champion Southern Maryland has started the second half 3-0 and the Blue Crabs will visit Lancaster for six games this week. In the only series matching undefeated second half teams, the York Revolution will put their 3-0 record on the line over the next week against the 3-0 Lexington Legends at Legends Field. Hagerstown, the first half North champion, is off to a 1-2 start as it prepares to host the Gastonia Ghost Peppers in a six-game set at Meritus Park. The 2-1 Long Island Ducks will visit the Charleston Dirty Birds this week this week while the High Point Rockers and Staten island FerryHawks will meet six times at Staten Island.

Atlantic League fans can catch every game, both live and archived, on DugoutTV.org. Anchored by Atlantic League live games, Dugout TV is a streaming platform created to transform how fans experience baseball, and its extended family of diamond sports. DTV expands the reach of the league from a seasonal, game-based product into a year-round destination for fans, historians, journalists, and creators who share a passion for the game in all its forms. Visit DugoutTV.org for more information.

ALPB Player of the Week 2026

5/17/26 3B/OF Jackson Ross York

5/24/26 OF Jake Thompson Lancaster

6/1/26 1B Danny Bautista, Jr. So. Maryland

6/8/26 3B Tyler Miller Lancaster

6/15/26 2B Bryson Brigman Gastonia

6/22/26 C/OF Chris Proctor Gastonia

6/29/26 C/OF Luke Napleton High Point

7/6/26 1B Jacob Teter York

ALPB Pitcher of the Week 2026

5/17/26 RHP Luke Albright Lancaster

5/24/26 RHP Conner Greene Lexington

6/1/26 RHP Quinton Martinez Lancaster

6/8/26 RHP Connor Curlis Hagerstown

6/15/26 RHP Isaac Fix So. Maryland

6/22/26 RHP Armando Vasquez Charleston

6/29/26 RHP Eddy Demurias Hagerstown

7/6/26 RHP Tanner Jacobson Long Island







Atlantic League Stories from July 7, 2026

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