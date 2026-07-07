Teter Earns Atlantic League Player of the Week Honors

Published on July 7, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release









York Revolution first baseman Jacob Teter rounds the bases

(York Revolution) York Revolution first baseman Jacob Teter rounds the bases(York Revolution)

(York, Pa.): York Revolution first baseman Jacob Teter has been named Atlantic League Player of the Week for his performance during the Revs' 6-0 homestand, June 30-July 5.

Across the six victories which included three-game sweeps vs division foes Staten Island and Lancaster, Teter batted .571 (16-for-28) with four home runs, an incredible 18 RBI, and 11 runs scored. He added a pair of doubles, two steals, and a walk as he posted a .586 on-base percentage, a 1.071 slugging percentage, and a 1.658 OPS for the week. His 18 RBI are a franchise record for a six-game span and the most by any Atlantic League hitter over a six-game stretch since 2024.

Teter began and ended his reign for the week with four-hit games on Tuesday and Sunday. Following a four-RBI performance in a 15-9 win on Tuesday, he drove in seven runs including his second grand slam of the year in Wednesday's 21-11 victory as he became the first player in Revs history to total 11 RBI in two games. He narrowly missed a second grand slam that same game, settling for a two-run double, and his seven RBI were one shy of a club single-game record as it marked just the sixth such performance in franchise history.

The lefty slugger homered in all three games of the weekend sweep vs Lancaster to open the second half and has gone yard in four of the past five.

One of the league's top all-around hitters and run producers, Teter ranks fifth in the Atlantic League in batting (.336), tied for third in RBI (60), third in hits (83), fifth in doubles (18), tied for fourth in runs scored (59), second in total bases (149), and fourth in OPS (1.033). He has started every game for the Revs this season and is the second Revs player to take home the league's weekly award this season, joining teammate Jackson Ross who did so on May 18.

The sixth-year pro was a 13th round pick of the Baltimore Orioles in 2021 after an All-American career at Florida Southern College. Teter reached Double-A Bowie in the Orioles organization and has also played in the Houston Astros farm system. The Melbourne, FL native was American Association Player of the Year with Chicago in 2024 and has also played in the Mexican League.

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Atlantic League Stories from July 7, 2026

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