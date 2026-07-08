Loper Deals as Legends Defeat York, 4-1

Published on July 7, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Jimmy Loper tossed 5.2 scoreless innings and the Lexington Legends backed him with a 10-hit attack in a 4-1 victory over the York Revolution on Tuesday night at Legends Field.

Loper earned his sixth win of the season, allowing just two hits while striking out six and working around four walks. The right-hander kept York off the scoreboard before handing the ball over to the bullpen.

Lexington jumped out to an early lead in the first inning. Tres Gonzalez singled and came around to score on a Curtis Terry RBI double. Eric Rataczak followed with an RBI single to give the Legends a 2-0 advantage.

The score remained unchanged until the sixth inning when Terry launched a solo home run to left field, his eighth homer of the season. Later in the frame, Rataczak delivered another RBI single to score Jackson Feltner and extend the lead to 4-0.

Terry and Rataczak paced the offense with three hits apiece. Terry finished 3-for-4 with a double, home run, two runs scored, and an RBI, while Rataczak went 3-for-4 with two RBI. Feltner added an RBI, and Gonzalez, Dylan Rock, Xane Washington, and Gabe Howell each recorded a hit.

York broke the shutout in the seventh inning when Shed Long Jr. connected on a solo home run. David Stich and Jalen Worthley combined to finish the inning before Connor Cooke tossed a scoreless eighth.

Carson Lambert worked a perfect ninth inning to record his seventh save of the season and secure the victory.

The win improved Lexington to 4-0 in the second half of the Atlantic League season.

The Legends and Revolution continue their series on Wednesday night at Legends Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.







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