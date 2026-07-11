Lexington Legends Announce CommonSpirit Health as Official Naming Rights Partner of CommonSpirit Ballpark

Published on July 10, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Legends announced today a new naming rights partnership with CommonSpirit Health, officially renaming the home of the Legends as CommonSpirit Ballpark.

The partnership represents far more than a new name on the ballpark. It brings together two organizations deeply committed to improving the quality of life in Central Kentucky through community engagement, family-focused experiences and programs designed to serve the people who call this region home.

CommonSpirit Ballpark will continue to serve as one of Lexington's most recognizable community gathering places, hosting Legends baseball, youth and amateur sports, nonprofit events, school programs, concerts, festivals and year-round community celebrations. Through this partnership, the Legends and CommonSpirit Health will use the ballpark as a platform to expand meaningful community impact, create access to family entertainment and support programs that reflect a shared belief in service, connection and care.

"This is a defining moment for our organization, our ballpark and the Lexington community," said Andy Sandler, owner of the Lexington Legends. "CommonSpirit Health is a partner that understands the role this ballpark plays in bringing people together. CommonSpirit Ballpark will be more than the home of Legends baseball -- it will be a place where families make memories, where nonprofits are celebrated, where community programs come to life and where our shared commitment to Central Kentucky is visible every day."

As a leading health organization, CommonSpirit Health is focused on improving the health of the people and communities it serves, with a mission rooted in compassion, access and service to the common good. The partnership with the Legends creates a highly visible community platform for CommonSpirit Health to connect with fans, families, patients, caregivers and local organizations throughout the year.

"We are proud to partner with the Lexington Legends and to put the CommonSpirit Health name on a place that means so much to this community," said Matt Grimshaw, MBA, president, CommonSpirit -- Kentucky. "The CommonSpirit Ballpark represents connection, service and shared experiences -- values that align closely with who we are as a ministry. Quality of life is critical to good health and America's pastime in Lexington is an affordable entertainment option for families to bond, relax and connect.

This partnership gives us an opportunity to further our commitment to improving lives, supporting families, and investing in the health and well- being of Central Kentucky."

The partnership will include community-focused programming, nonprofit recognition opportunities, health and wellness initiatives, family engagement platforms and year- round events designed to strengthen the connection between CommonSpirit Health, the Legends and the people of Central Kentucky.

For the Legends, the announcement marks another major step forward in the continued growth and revitalization of professional baseball and community entertainment in Lexington. Since joining Temerity Baseball, the organization has focused on elevating the fan experience, expanding year-round use of the ballpark and building partnerships that create meaningful value beyond the game.

Fans will begin seeing the new CommonSpirit Ballpark identity reflected across the venue, digital platforms, team communications and future community programming.

The Legends will celebrate the partnership with fans during upcoming home games, with additional announcements to follow regarding community initiatives, special events and programs connected to the new partnership.







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