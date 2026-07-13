Palmegiani, Rock Homer in 8-4 Loss to York

Published on July 12, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - The Lexington Legends received home runs from Damiano Palmegiani and Dylan Rock but fell to the York Revolution, 8-4, in the finale of a six-game series on Sunday afternoon at CommonSpirit Ballpark.

York jumped in front in the third inning, scoring four runs. Nick Dunn drove in a run with a double before Austin Bates connected on a two-run home run to give the Revolution a 4-0 lead.

The Legends answered in the bottom half of the inning. Palmegiani launched a solo home run, his 10th of the season, before Curtis Terry drove in a run with an RBI double to trim the deficit to 4-2.

Rock brought Lexington closer in the fourth inning with a solo home run, his 11th of the season, making it a one-run game at 4-3.

York extended its lead in the sixth inning. Tomo Otosaka drew a bases-loaded walk before Jacob Teter added an RBI single to push the Revolution advantage to 6-3.

The Legends responded in the bottom of the sixth when Gabe Howell scored on a Terry RBI groundout, cutting the deficit to 6-4.

York added two insurance runs in the ninth inning and held Lexington scoreless over the final three innings to secure the victory.

Palmegiani and Rock each homered for Lexington, while Terry drove in two runs. Rock collected two hits, while Xane Washington, Nick Senzel, Tres Gonzalez, Juan Gonzalez, and Palmegiani added one hit apiece.

Peyton Glavine opened the game with a scoreless first inning before Lexington turned to five additional pitchers. Jose Lopez earned the win in relief for York, while Joseph Miceli was charged with the loss.

The Legends conclude the series with a 5-4 record in the second half of the Atlantic League season.

Lexington returns home on Tuesday, July 21, to begin a six-game series against the High Point Rockers at CommonSpirit Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from July 12, 2026

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