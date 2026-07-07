Ducks Alumnus Matt Seelinger Promoted to Major Leagues

Published on July 7, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - Right-handed pitcher Matt Seelinger, who pitched with the Ducks during the 2024 season, was called up to the Major Leagues by the New York Mets on Tuesday prior to their game against the Kansas City Royals at Citi Field. He becomes the 34th player to reach the big leagues after playing for the Ducks.

"We congratulate Matt on this incredibly well-deserved opportunity," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "He was outstanding in the bullpen for us two years ago, and it's exciting to see a Long Island native first pitch for his hometown team and now make his MLB debut just minutes from where he grew up."

Seelinger pitched in 21 games with the Ducks during the 2024 season. He totaled 11 saves and compiled a 0.44 ERA, conceding just two runs (one earned) in 20.2 innings pitched. He also struck out 31 batters while giving up just nine hits and eight walks. The Westbury, N.Y., native's contract was purchased by the Detroit Tigers organization on June 25, 2024, one of an Atlantic League-best 10 contracts purchased from the Ducks by MLB clubs or foreign professional leagues that season.

Since his time on Long Island, 31-year-old has pitched in 31 games with Double-A Erie and 63 games with Triple-A Toledo in the Tigers system. He has accrued an 11-4 record with a 2.86 ERA, seven saves and 170 strikeouts to 54 walks in 132.1 innings of work. The Farmingdale State College alumnus was acquired by the Mets from the Tigers in exchange for cash considerations on Sunday, July 6.

Seelinger becomes the second member of the 2024 Ducks to reach the Major Leagues, joining right-handed pitcher Tyler Zuber, who has reached The Show with the Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins and New York Mets since his time with Long Island. Two Ducks alumni have played in the Major Leagues this season - Zuber (Miami Marlins) and right-handed pitcher Jose Cuas (Kansas City Royals).

The Long Island Ducks are in their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 726 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







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