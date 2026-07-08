Road Apples Rolled Over By Blue Crabs

Published on July 7, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Southern Maryland struck for eight runs in the first two innings and cruised to a 10-3 win over the Lancaster "Road Apples" Tuesday evening at Penn Medicine Park.

It was the fifth straight loss for the Stormers.

Matt Swarmer (0-4) walked Stephen Paolini to open the inning, and Brody Fahr singled him to second. Swarmer hit Jackson Loftin with a pitch to load the bases. Phlilip Sikes struck out looking for the first out, but Ezequiel Pagan hit a topper toward second on which David Smith had no play as the first run scored. Danny Bautista, Jr. singled to center for two more. One out later singles by Carlos Rojas and Dylan Hoy stretched the lead to 5-0.

Lancaster picked up four hits of its own in the first inning but managed only one run. David Smith and Corey Rosier opened the inning with flared singles to center. Greg Minier struck out Joseph Carpenter before the runners executed a double steal. Nathan Martorella rolled a grounder toward the middle for an RBI single, but Loftin made a diving stop and caught Rosier around third for the second out. Troy Schreffler lined a single to right, but Sikes gunned down Martorella at the plate, protecting the 5-1 lead.

Pagan largely put the game away with a three-run homer golfed onto the right field picnic deck in the second inning.

Anthony Borrero (1-1) replaced starter Greg Minier in the fourth and allowed three hits and a run over 3 1/3 innings to earn the win.

Lancaster got 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief from Manheim Township's JT Weaver, who retired 11 consecutive Southern Maryland batters after yielding a double to right by Rojas to start his evening.

Noah Bremer (4-3) will make the start for the Stormers on Wednesday evening against right-hander Ian Kahaloa (6-2). Fans may tune into the action on Dugout TV/Home Team Network or Blue Ridge 11, starting at 6:40.

NOTES: Smith has hit safely in 23 of 27...Lancaster stole five bases in the loss...Sikes cleared the back signs in left with a homer in the top of the eighth.







Atlantic League Stories from July 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.