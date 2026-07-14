Join VisionCorps on July 23 Celebration at Penn Medicine Park

Published on July 14, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







LANCASTER, Penna. - VisionCorps' will celebrate its 100th anniversary and the success of Eye Drop 2026 at a Thursday, July 23, baseball game between the Lancaster Stormers and the York Revolution.

Ace fundraiser for Eye Drop 2026, Natanya Sortland, will throw out a first pitch. Sortland was the top fundraiser for the recent rappel event bringing in more than $30,000 with her Team Liberty Chester County.

All supporters of VisionCorps and Eye Drop are invited to join VisionCorps and attend the game. If you have questions, please contact Angela at alauer@visioncorps.net or call 717-925-7101.

"We hope to see some friends and community supporters attend the baseball game with us," said Megan Sofilka Tomsheck, VisionCorps president & CEO. "This is a fun night to get together to celebrate our vision rehabilitation service to our community. We hope you'll join us."

What: Celebration at Lancaster Stormers vs.York Revolution baseball game for VisionCorps' 100th anniversary and success in Eye Drop 2026

When: Thursday, July 23, 2026, Doors open at 5:30 p.m., first pitch at 6:30 p.m., game starts at 6:45 p.m.

Where: Penn Medicine Ballpark, 650 N. Prince St., Lancaster, 17602







Atlantic League Stories from July 14, 2026

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