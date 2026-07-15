"Wild" Seventh Dooms Stormers

Published on July 15, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Cute is watching a family of ducklings walk across the street.

Not cute is watching grown up Ducks in baseball uniforms walk around the bases.

Lancaster pitching issued five straight walks and threw five wild pitches in the bottom of the seventh, allowing the Ducks to score seven times in a 15-7 win over the Stormers at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in a steamy Wednesday matinee.

The Stormers had just drawn even in the top of the seventh when Michael Snyder drove a double off the right field wall to score pinch runner Jalen Battles when the nightmare began.

Alsander Womack led off the Ducks seventh with a roller up the first base line that was fielded by Nathan Martorella, but Womack beat Lenny Torres (0-1) to the bag for an infield single. Torres walked the next three batters, throwing three wild pitches in the process and left the game, trailing, 9-7.

Matt Stil fared no better. The right-hander also left without retiring a hitter, issuing two walks and two wild pitches before yielding an RBI single to Wilmer Difo for a 12-7 Long Island lead.

A.J. Alexy surrendered an RBI single by Johnni Turbo and hit Ian Yetsko with a pitch before finally recording the three outs in the inning as the Ducks cruised to the 14-7 lead.

The game began with baseballs flying out of the yard. Long Island bolted out to a 4-0 lead before the first out on Marcus Chiu's second grand slam against Lancaster this year.

Lancaster quickly turned the tables. With two outs in the second, the Stormers strung together seven straight hits off new Long Island starter Nick Margevicius. Troy Schreffler and Michael Snyder started the uprising with singles, and Scott Kelly grounded a single through the left side to score two. Melvin Mercedes and Corey Rosier added base hits to trim the Long Island lead to 4-3. Tristin English reached Margevicius for a three-run homer to right and a 6-4 Lancaster edge. Nathan Martorella also singled before Joe DeLuca lined to second base ending the inning.

Yetsko homered off Noah Bremer with one out in the second, bringing Long Island back to within a run. Bremer held the lead until the first three batters in the Long Island fifth chained together hits with Chiu doubling to drive home his fifth run of the day. A ground out by Aaron Takacs pushed Long Island to a 7-6 advantage.

Jason Bollman (4-5) will start for the Stormers on Thursday against right-hander Michael Dominguez (4-2). Fans may follow the action on Dugout TV, powered by Home Team Network, starting at 6:25.

NOTES: Rosier reached base for the 21st straight game...He and Mercedes have hit safely in six straight...English has nine RBI in four games as a Stormer...Lancaster pitchers threw 32 balls in the Long Island seventh out of 50 total pitches...Lancaster batters have been hit by seven pitches in the series.







Atlantic League Stories from July 15, 2026

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