Revs Place Three on Mid-Season All-Star Team

Published on July 15, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): The Atlantic League and Drake, the official baseball of the ALPB, yesterday announced the 2026 Mid-Season All-Star team. The 17-member team was selected in a vote by the league's managers and featured three members of the York Revolution. Jacob Teter was voted as the league's All-Star at designated hitter, Brandon Lewis was the third base selection, and LHP Braden Scott was one of the league's four starting pitcher selections.

The team was announced on DugoutTV prior to Tuesday evening's game and is available for viewing anytime on DugoutTV.org. The show will also air 30 minutes prior to the Revs' next two contests, Wednesday at 5:40 p.m. and Thursday morning at 10:25 a.m.

Teter is currently batting .329 which ranks fourth in the league. He also ranks fourth in RBI (64), third in total hits (91), tied for fourth in doubles (19), tied for fourth in runs (64), and second in total bases (158) while placing in the top 10 in homers (16). Teter was named Atlantic League Player of the Week for the week of June 30-July 5 after batting .571 (16-for-28) with four homers and 18 RBI, a franchise record for a six-game span. That included a seven-RBI effort on July 1 in a game that saw him hit his second grand slam of the season. Other first half highlights include a two-homer game on June 5 vs Charleston and a pair of double-digit hitting streaks. Defensively, Teter owns a .993 fielding percentage in 68 starts at first base despite filling the designated hitter spot on the All-Star squad. He has started all 72 games for the Revs this season.

Lewis was on an MVP pace when his contract was purchased by the Philadelphia Phillies on June 17. He led the league in home runs (19), RBI (59), slugging (.776), runs (47), total bases (132), and extra-base hits (33) while ranking second in OPS (1.186), third in batting (.347), and T-4th in total hits (59). The 27-year-old posted four multi-homer performances including a three-homer game on May 5 at High Point and he had 27 RBI over his final 12 games. His 12 homers in May set a club record for the month and came within one of a record for any month. He was four homers and 16 RBI shy of Revs single half records and finished one RBI short of becoming the league's fastest ever to 60 RBI.

Scott was the league's top starter when his contract was purchased by the Atlanta Braves last Thursday, already becoming the franchise-record seventh player to go to a Major League organization in-season this year. He was 5-4 with a 4.00 ERA in 13 starts and led the league with 104 strikeouts and 81.0 innings, while allowing just 67 hits and 32 walks. He also led the league with a .226 opponents average, tied for second with a 1.22 WHIP, and ranked third in ERA.

In his last start on July 3, Scott pitched the Revs to a 12-1 victory vs Lancaster to open the second half, going eight innings while striking out 12 without walking a batter as he tied the Revs' lefty single-game strikeout record for the second time this year while coming within one punchout of the franchise's overall record. The performance made him the first in Revs history with multiple games of a dozen whiffs as he has authored two of the Revs' six 12-strikeout performances all-time and one of just three to feature no walks. His four games of 10-or-more strikeouts tied a club record shared by Jorge Martinez (2022) and Nick Raquet (2023). He became the second fastest in league history to 100 strikeouts and was on pace to demolish both the franchise and league single-season strikeout records.

The 2026 season marks the third consecutive year that the Revs have placed three players on the mid-season All-Star squad. Their three selections are one shy of Southern Maryland's four for the league's most.







Atlantic League Stories from July 15, 2026

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