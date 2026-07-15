Seven-Run Seventh Propels Ducks over Stormers

Published on July 15, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lancaster Stormers 15-7 on Wednesday morning in the second game of a six-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Ducks jumped out in front 4-0 in the bottom half of the first inning on Marcus Chiu's opposite-field grand slam home run to right off Stormers starting pitcher Noah Bremmer, the ninth grand slam home run hit by the Flock this season. Lancaster scored six runs in the second for a 6-4 advantage by way of Scott Kelly's two-run single, Corey Rosier's RBI base knock and Tristan English's three-run home run versus Long Island starter Nick Margevicius.

The Flock cut the deficit to 6-5 in the last of the second on a one-out, solo home run to right centerfield off the bat of Ian Yetsko and regained the lead 7-6 in the fifth on Chiu's RBI double and Aaron Takacs' run-scoring groundout. The visitors tied the game at seven in the seventh on Michael Snyder's RBI double, but Long Island countered with seven runs after the fans stretched out their arms and legs to go back out in front 14-7, highlighted by a bases loaded RBI walk issued to Jorge Bonifacio, a run-scoring single off the bat of Wilmer Difo, a Johnni Turbo RBI base hit, an Alsander Womack sacrifice fly, and five wild pitches thrown by Stormers relievers in the frame. Long Island tacked on a run in the eighth for a 15-7 advantage on Difo's second RBI base knock in as many at bats.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Margevicius allowed six runs on nine hits in two innings of work in his Ducks debut, striking out a pair of batters. Bremmer surrendered seven runs on eight hits in four and one-third innings of work while also issuing a pair of walks. Bryan Shaw (3-1) picked up the win in relief, giving up one run on one hit in two innings on the mound, walking and striking out two. Lenny Torres (0-1) was tagged with the loss, surrendering four runs on one hit in three batters faced, walking three in the process.

Chiu had two hits, a season-best five RBIs, two runs scored, a walk and a hit by pitch. Terrell Tatum tallied two hits, three runs scored and a walk. Difo had three hits, two RBIs and a run scored. Womack had two hits, an RBI, two runs scored and a walk, while Gavin Collins registered a pair of hits, including his first triple of the season, four runs scored and two walks.

The Ducks and Stormers continue their six-game series on Thursday evening. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It will be Irish Heritage Night, and the first 1,000 fans will receive Ducks Koozies, courtesy of Irish Sweeps Chimney. It's also a Bluebird Hardwater Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark. Right-hander Michael Dominguez (4-2, 5.03) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Stormers righty Jason Bollman (4-5, 5.83).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live via Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 726 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825). Fans can follow all the action live via Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today.







Atlantic League Stories from July 15, 2026

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