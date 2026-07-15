Stormers Hang on to Defeat Ducks

Published on July 14, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Lancaster Stormers 6-5 on Tuesday night in the opener of a six-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Lancaster took a 4-0 lead in the top half of the second inning on a three-run triple to right field off the bat of Melvin Mercedes and an RBI single to left by Corey Rosier against Long Island starting pitcher Tanner Jacobson. The Ducks cut the deficit to 4-1 in the third courtesy of an Alsander Womack leadoff solo home run to left field versus Stormers starter Matt Swarmer.

Tristan English's RBI groundout in the seventh made it 5-1 in favor of the visitors. The Flock scored four times in the bottom of the frame to tie the ballgame at five apiece, highlighted by Kole Kaler's two-run double to left, Terrell Tatum's sacrifice fly to center, and Gavin Collins two-out opposite-field single to right. Lancaster went back ahead 6-5 in the eighth by way of a Joe DeLuca RBI base hit, and that proved to be the difference as the Stormers were able to hang on for the on-run victory.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Jacobson gave up four runs on three hits in five innings pitched, walking one while striking out seven. Swarmer allowed one run on two hits in six innings on the mound, walking three and striking out six batters. Kaleb Sophy (1-0) picked up the victory after not allowing a run on one hit in two-thirds of an inning. Eddy Reynoso (0-1) suffered the loss, surrendering one run on two hits in one inning on the mound, striking out one. Phil Diehl fired a scoreless ninth with a pair of strikeouts for his sixth save of the season.

Womack had two hits and two runs scored, while Oscar Hernandez also tallied a pair of hits and crossed the plate once.

The Ducks and Stormers continue their six-game series on Wednesday morning. Game time is slated for 11:05 a.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 10:05 (9:50 for full season ticket holders). It will be a Main Event Wednesday and a Waddle In Wednesday at the ballpark.

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live via Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 726 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825). Fans can follow all the action live via Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today.







Atlantic League Stories from July 14, 2026

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