Crabs Fall Short in Series Opener against Dirty Birds

Published on July 14, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







WALDORF, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (5-5, 46-27) struggled at the plate in a 4-3 loss to the Charleston Dirty Birds (3-7, 26-47) on Tuesday night at Regency Furniture Stadium. The Crabs only went 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position and were held scoreless in the game's last four innings. Ethan Wilson had a strong night for the Crabs, reaching base four times with a home run.

After a scoreless first inning, the Blue Crabs got going in the bottom of the second inning. Phillip Sikes singled and stole second base, then Wilson hit a two-run home run to left field, his sixth homer of the season, to give Southern Maryland a 2-0 lead.

The Dirty Birds were able to respond right away, scoring three runs in the top of the third inning. Javier Crespo led off the inning with a solo home run off Blue Crabs starting pitcher Ian Kahaloa before Narcisco Crook added an RBI single and Carlos De La Cruz hit an RBI triple to give Charleston a 3-2 lead.

Charleston scratched another run across in the fourth inning as Crespo scored on a Kahaloa wild pitch. The Blue Crabs loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning on three consecutive walks with one out, but Charleston starting pitcher David Lebron worked out of the jam to keep the Dirty Birds in front, 4-2.

Southern Maryland got a run closer in the bottom of the fifth inning. Stephen Paolini started the inning with a single and he advanced to second base on a fielding error by Charleston right fielder Cornelius Randolph. He then scored on an RBI single by Danny Bautista Jr. to bring the Crabs within a run, 4-3.

With a lack of run support, Kahaloa was left on the hook after a solid start. In six innings of work, he allowed four runs but only two were earned. He worked around nine hits and a walk with four strikeouts.

Southern Maryland's run in the fifth inning ended the scoring in the ballgame. Ethan Bates and Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa combined for three scoreless innings for the Blue Crabs, but their offense couldn't close the gap. Armando Vasquez and Henry Omana recorded holds for the Dirty Birds and Carlos Meza threw a scoreless ninth inning to pick up the save.

The Blue Crabs continue their six-game series against the Charleston Dirty Birds on Wednesday, July 15 at Regency Furniture Stadium. First pitch is at 11:05 am. It's the first Camp Day during the summer.







Atlantic League Stories from July 14, 2026

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