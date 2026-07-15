Scott Alexander's Contract Transferred to Royals

Published on July 14, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that left-handed pitcher Scott Alexander has been signed by the Kansas City Royals organization. The transaction marks Alexander as the seventh Long Island Ducks player to have his contract transferred in 2026.

"Scott has done an outstanding job out of the bullpen for us this season," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "We wish him the best of luck with the Royals organization as he seeks a return to the Major League level."

Alexander made 23 appearances, the most among Ducks pitchers this season. He compiled a 2.49 ERA, conceding just seven runs (six earned) in 21.2 innings of work. The 37-year-old allowed just 19 hits and six walks while striking out 25 batters. He had been especially dominant of late, conceding just two runs in his past 15 appearances (14.2 innings pitched), good for a 1.23 ERA.

The Santa Rosa, Calif., native is a veteran of 11 Major League seasons. In 349 MLB games (13 starts), he has compiled a 21-16 record with a 3.36 ERA and 10 saves. The southpaw has also struck out 240 batters while walking 121 in 327.0 big league innings. Alexander was a member of the 2018 National League champion Los Angeles Dodgers and made four postseason appearances.

Alexander becomes the seventh member of the 2026 Ducks to have his contract transferred. He joins right-handed pitchers Trevor Bauer (Diablos Rojos del Mexico) and Ramon Santos (Saraperos de Saltillo), infielders Nick Roselli (New York Mets) and Henry Kusiak (Minnesota Twins), catcher Caleb Roberts (Minnesota Twins) and first baseman/DH Juan Yepez (Dorados de Chihuahua).

The Long Island Ducks are in their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 726 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







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