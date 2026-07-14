Atlantic League Names Player/Pitcher of the Week for July 7-12

Published on July 14, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL) News Release







(New York) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball today announced that Hagerstown Flying Boxcars first baseman Darick Hall has been named the ALPB Player of the Week for July 7-12 with High Point Rockers starting pitcher Yuhi Sako honored as the Pitcher of the Week.

Hall, 30, hit .444 last week (8-for-18) with one double, one homer and 12 runs batted in, leading all ALPB hitters in RBI, as the Boxcars took five of six games from Gastonia. Hall drove in five runs against the Ghost Peppers on Sunday, July 12 and also had a five RBI game vs. the Peppers on Friday, July 10 when he collected four hits including a home run. On Sunday, Hall had a two-run double in the first inning, a sac fly in the second, and a two-run single in the seventh. On the season, Hall is hitting .305 with nine home runs and 62 RBI. He ranks fourth in the Atlantic League in RBI for the season.

Sako, 26, made two starts for the High Point Rockers last week, posting a 1-0 record and a 1.29 ERA. He received a no-decision on July 7, leaving a tied game after six innings with one walk and five strikeouts. In his start on Sunday, July 12, Sako was perfect through four innings and allowed just two hits and no runs over eight innings. He struck out a career-high 10 batters and did not issue a walk. For the week, Sako fanned 15 in 14 innings, allowing just eight hits, two runs and a single walk while holding opposing batters to a .163 batting average.

After an off day on Monday, the Atlantic League resumes play on Tuesday, July 14, with intriguing pennant races developing in both the North and South Division. In the South, there's a three-way tie for first with first half champion, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, knotted with High Point and the Lexington Legends at 5-4. The Blue Crabs will host the Charleston Dirty Birds this week as every team will play a six-game series. High Point will host first half North champion Hagerstown while Lexington visits Gastonia. The York Revolution and Long Island Ducks are tied for the North Division lead at 7-2 as the Ducks prepare to host the Lancaster Stormers this week at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. York will entertain the Staten Island FerryHawks at WellSpan Park.

The Atlantic League has advanced 53 players to either Major League affiliates or international league teams this season. The league record for player transfers in a season is 73 set in 2021.

Atlantic League fans can catch every game, both live and archived, on DugoutTV.org. Anchored by Atlantic League live games, Dugout TV is a streaming platform created to transform how fans experience baseball, and its extended family of diamond sports. DTV expands the reach of the league from a seasonal, game-based product into a year-round destination for fans, historians, journalists, and creators who share a passion for the game in all its forms. Visit

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ALPB Player of the Week 2026

5/17/26 3B/OF Jackson Ross York

5/24/26 OF Jake Thompson Lancaster

6/1/26 1B Danny Bautista, Jr. So. Maryland

6/8/26 3B Tyler Miller Lancaster

6/15/26 2B Bryson Brigman Gastonia

6/22/26 C/OF Chris Proctor Gastonia

6/29/26 C/OF Luke Napleton High Point

7/6/26 1B Jacob Teter York

7/13/26 1B Darick Hall Hagerstown

ALPB Pitcher of the Week 2026

5/17/26 RHP Luke Albright Lancaster

5/24/26 RHP Conner Greene Lexington

6/1/26 RHP Quinton Martinez Lancaster

6/8/26 RHP Connor Curlis Hagerstown

6/15/26 RHP Isaac Fix So. Maryland

6/22/26 RHP Armando Vasquez Charleston

6/29/26 RHP Eddy Demurias Hagerstown

7/6/26 RHP Tanner Jacobson Long Island

7/13/26 RHP Yuhi Sako High Point







Atlantic League Stories from July 14, 2026

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