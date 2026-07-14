West Virginian and HOF Champion Boxer Christy Martin Joins Dirty Birds and YWCA of Charleston for Special Events Next Week

Published on July 14, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







Hall of Fame champion boxer and West Virginia native Christy Martin will be headlining two events in Charleston next week as part of a unique partnership with the Charleston Dirty Birds and YWCA of Charleston. She will be the featured speaker at the Dirty Birds' 4th annual Women Making a Difference Night celebration Wednesday evening, July 22 and have a longer discussion about overcoming and preventing domestic or family violence on Thursday evening, July 23 at the YWCA's Kitty Dooley Center.

"I'm honored and excited to come back home and share my story," Christy said. "If my journey gives even one victim the courage to take that first step toward safety and a new beginning, then it's worth it. I want everyone to know that your past does not define your future -- you can overcome unimaginable challenges and still achieve your dreams, no matter how big or small. Thank you to the Dirty Birds and the YWCA for this incredible opportunity to inspire hope and stand with survivors."

As a young athlete from Mullens, West Virginia, Christy gained fame as a champion boxer, appearing as the subject of a cover story in Sports Illustrated in 1996, and another cover in December 2026, Christy holds the distinction of being the first -- and still only -- female boxer to appear on the cover of the Sports Illustrated magazine, and being elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2020. In addition to breaking barriers in a male dominated sport, she also has had to overcome a near death domestic violence attack and has become an inspiring voice of experience for women of all ages who've been forced to deal with the harsh realities of violence in homes.

Christy was recently presented the 2026 Purple Ribbon Award for Domestic Violence Survivor of the Year. Last November, Christy Martin's inspiring life story was brought to the screen in the biopic "Christy", starring Sydney Sweeney and is now streaming on all major platforms.

She will be the featured speaker to launch the Dirty Birds' Women Making a Difference Night on Wednesday, July 22, which will begin soon after gates open at 5:30 pm and later throw out a first pitch prior to the game against the Gastonia Ghost Peppers. The event will also honor 2026 Difference-Making Women All-Stars who have been nominated by people throughout the community.

"When you think of women who make difference in West Virginia and beyond, Christy Martin personifies that spirit and we're proud to have her share her story with fans next Wednesday evening," said Dirty Birds owner and CEO Andy Shea. "Her message resonates with girls and women across generations who will be at GoMart Ballpark and have the chance to learn from someone who worked so hard to achieve greatness and overcome just about every obstacle in her way including one that threatened her life ."

After Christy learned about plans for Women Making a Difference Night and expressed her willingness to share her story at the ballpark, the leader of the YWCA of Charleston suggested a follow-up event for continuing the conversation and amplifying Christy's powerful message with more people the next evening. That event will begin at 6:00 pm Thursday, July 23 at the YWCA's Kitty Dooley Center for Community Enrichment, 412 Elizabeth Street in Charleston.

"This partnership represents exactly the kind of community collaboration that changes lives! When an organization like the Charleston Dirty Birds joins forces with the YWCA, we're not just hosting an event; we're sending a message that ending domestic violence takes an entire community working together," said YWCA CEO Sonya Hairston. "Christy Martin's willingness to share her story, both at the ballpark and in a more intimate setting at our YWCA Katherine "Kitty" Dooley Center, gives survivors permission to believe their own stories aren't over. We're grateful to Andy Shea and the Dirty Birds organization, along with our sponsors and partners, Graystone Consulting and West Virginia Women's Alliance, for helping us bring this message to Char leston."

The YWCA is presenting sponsor of Women Making a Difference Night with Graystone Consulting as lead sponsor of the event at the YWCA. This unprecedented combination of events has also been made possible thanks to the West Virginia Women's Alliance, Webb Law Centre, Charleston Area Alliance and Chamber of Commerce, and Marcot Consulting. Vandalia Health sponsors a c elebration of "Women in Health Care" during the game Wednesday as part of both Women Making a Difference Night and Vandalia Health Week at GoMart Ballpark.

The YWCA event Thursday evening is free and open to the public. Groups that may want to attend Women Making a Difference Night can email bkorn@dirtybirdsbaseball.com for group discounts, and individual tickets to the event and game can be purchased through https://dirtybirdsbaseball.com/ .







Atlantic League Stories from July 14, 2026

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