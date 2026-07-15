Legends Take Series Opener with 9-2 Win over Gastonia

Published on July 14, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







GASTONIA, N.C. - Dylan Rock drove in four runs and Tyler Guilfoil pitched seven strong innings as the Lexington Legends opened their six-game series with a 9-2 victory over the Gastonia Ghost Peppers on Tuesday night at CaroMont Health Park.

Rock finished 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and four RBIs, while Gabe Howell collected two hits and three RBIs. Xane Washington went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, an RBI and two stolen bases, and Curtis Terry added two hits, two runs scored and an RBI as Lexington totaled 11 hits.

The Legends broke the game open with four runs in the fifth inning, highlighted by Rock's 12th home run of the season, before adding four more runs in the seventh to put the game away.

Guilfoil earned the win after allowing two runs on five hits over seven innings while striking out five. Meade Johnson and John Armstrong each pitched a scoreless inning in relief to close out the victory.

With the win, the Legends improved to 6-4 in the second half of the Atlantic League season.

The series continues Wednesday night at CaroMont Health Park, with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from July 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.