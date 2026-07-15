Dixon Named Atlantic League First Half All-Star at Second Base

Published on July 15, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Former Lexington Legends infielder Brenden Dixon has been named the Atlantic League First Half All-Star at second base after an outstanding start to the 2026 season.

Dixon appeared in 32 games for the Legends before having his contract purchased by the Chicago White Sox organization. At the time of his signing, he was batting .332 and led the Atlantic League with 14 home runs, establishing himself as one of the league's premier offensive players.

His selection to the Atlantic League's First Half All-Star Team recognizes the impact he made during his time in Lexington before returning to affiliated baseball. Dixon is currently playing for the Birmingham Barons, the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

Prior to joining the Legends, Dixon played collegiately at the University of Texas and Weatherford College. He was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 20th round of the 2021 MLB Draft before beginning his professional career.

The Atlantic League First Half All-Star Team recognizes the top performers at each position during the first half of the 2026 season.







Atlantic League Stories from July 15, 2026

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