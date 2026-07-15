Crabs Quieted by Dirty Birds in 8-2 Loss

Published on July 15, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







WALDORF, MD - The struggles at the plate continued for the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (5-6, 46-28) in an 8-2 loss to the Charleston Dirty Birds (4-8, 27-47) on Wednesday at Regency Furniture Stadium. The Crabs were held to just six hits.

The Blue Crabs scored the first runs of the game once again in the bottom of the second inning. Ethan Wilson singled to start the frame and Jackson Loftin followed with a double. Dylan Hoy plated Wilson with an RBI groundout and Loftin scored on an RBI single by Stephen Paolini to give the Blue Crabs a 2-0 lead.

Blue Crabs starting pitcher J.P. Massey had faced the minimum through four innings, but Charleston broke out in a big way in the top of the fifth inning. The first five batters for the Dirty Birds all reached base safely. RBI doubles for Cornelius Randolph and Wendell Rijo gave the Birds the lead before Jaylen Smith hit an RBI groundout to put Charleston on top 4-2.

The Dirty Birds added to their lead in the sixth inning. With two runners on base and one out, Yassel Pino hit a ground ball back to Massey on the mound. Massey then committed a throwing error trying to turn a double play, allowing a run to score to stretch Charleston's lead to 5-2.

Two tough innings spoiled a strong start for Massey. Over six innings, he allowed five runs, four earned. He allowed seven hits, three walks, and a hit batter with three strikeouts.

Southern Maryland struggled to get back into the game. At one point, Charleston had retired 15 consecutive batters thanks to the effort of starting pitcher Trent Reddick and relief pitcher Francisco Mateo.

Charleston padded their lead in the ninth inning. James Nelson blasted a 458-foot two-run home run to center field. Jhon Nunez added an RBI double to extend the Dirty Birds' lead to 8-2. Charleston relief pitcher Riskiel Tineo struck out two in a perfect ninth inning to seal away the game.

The Blue Crabs continue their six-game series against the Charleston Dirty Birds on Thursday, July 16 at Regency Furniture Stadium. First pitch is at 6:35 pm.

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Atlantic League Stories from July 15, 2026

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