Pagan Finishes Crabs' 7-Run Comeback over FerryHawks

Published on July 5, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







WALDORF, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (3-0, 54-22) finished a series sweep of the Staten Island FerryHawks (0-3, 10-56) with a 12-11 win in walk-off fashion on Sunday afternoon at Regency Furniture Stadium. At one point, Staten Island had a 7-0 lead, making this the largest comeback win of the year for the Blue Crabs. Ezequiel Pagan notched his second walk-off of the season with a two-run single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning. The win was manager Brett Jodie's 600th Atlantic League win.

The FerryHawks put up a crooked number in the top of the first inning as they batted around against Southern Maryland starting pitcher Justin Sanchez. Sanchez issued four consecutive walks, including free passes with the bases loaded for Gary Mattis and Nick Decker. Lamar Briggs then cleared the bases with a grand slam to give Staten Island a 6-0 lead before the Blue Crabs came to the plate. The Crabs had a chance to answer after they started the bottom of the inning with three straight walks, but Staten Island starting pitcher Juan Fernandez escaped the jam to keep Southern Maryland off the board.

The FerryHawks loaded the bases again in the second inning, but they settled for one run on a Decker sacrifice fly. Carlos Rojas got that run back for the Blue Crabs in the bottom of the inning with a solo home run, his fifth homer of the season. Southern Maryland put two more on base with no outs, but both runners were stranded as the FerryHawks held their 7-1 lead after two innings.

The Crabs slowly worked towards eating into the deficit. Phillip Sikes cracked a solo home run to left field in the fourth inning, his ninth homer of the season, to bring the Crabs within five runs.

Both teams scored multiple runs in the fifth inning. For the FerryHawks, Blake Rutherford bounced a two-run double into left field. The Crabs then got a big inning in the bottom of the frame. A grounder by Rojas resulted in an error which allowed Pagan to score and Dylan Hoy followed with an RBI single. Sebastian Mueller then crushed a three-run home run to center field, his first of the season, to bring Southern Maryland with two runs at 9-7.

Staten Island got more breathing room in the top of the sixth inning. Decker led off the inning with a solo home run and Randy Flores added a sacrifice fly to extend the FerryHawks lead to 11-7.

The Crabs made a push to come back in the seventh inning. After Hoy singled and Mueller doubled to start the inning, Paolini drove both in with an RBI single. Staten Island relief pitcher Brandon McCabe entered the game and retired the next three batters to keep Staten Island in front 11-9.

The Crabs worked their magic again in the bottom of the ninth inning. The Crabs loaded the bases against Staten Island relief pitcher Pedro Payano with no outs. He rolled a double play, but the Crabs weren't deterred. Brody Fahr smacked an RBI single before Sikes re-loaded the base with a walk. Pagan then worked a nine-pitch at-bat before he dropped a walk-off two-run single to give the Crabs a remarkable 12-11 win.

The Blue Crabs travel to Pennsylvania to face the Lancaster Stormers for a six-game series, starting on Tuesday, July 7. First pitch is at 6:45 pm. Keith Noonan will have the call on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. To watch the games or to purchase a subscription, click here.

The Blue Crabs return home to Regency Furniture Stadium to begin a six-game series against the Charleston Dirty Birds on Tuesday, May 14. First pitch is at 6:35 pm.







Atlantic League Stories from July 5, 2026

Pagan Finishes Crabs' 7-Run Comeback over FerryHawks - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

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