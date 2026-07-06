Lexington Rally Catches Rockers

Published on July 5, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The Lexington Legends' Jackson Feltner clubbed a go-ahead two-run home run in the ninth inning to cap a come-from-behind 7-6 win by the Legends over the High Point Rockers on Sunday afternoon at Truist Point.

Feltner's homer erased the last of High Point's lead that stood at 6-3 after six innings. Rockers' starter Matt Solter exited with the lead but the bullpen allowed three runs in the seventh and Feltner's homer in the ninth. Solter allowed three runs and two walks while striking out four in 6 1/3 innings.

The Rockers trailed 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth before Aidan Brewer laced a bases loaded double push the Rockers ahead 6-3.

In the seventh, Lexington's Dylan Rock and Tres Gonzales drove in runs in addition to a bases loaded walk to pull the Legends within one at 6-5.

Ryan Chasse (L, 2-4) took the loss while Lexington's Caden Spivey (W, 1-0) earned the win and John Armstrong recorded his first save of the season.

High Point falls to (29-35, 0-3) as Lexington moves to (27-37, 3-0).

The Rockers will hit the road and head north for a six-game series with the Staten Island FerryHawks, beginning Tuesday, July 7th at 6:30 p.m. Rocker fans can follow the action live on HomeTeamLive.com (DugoutTV) or the audio broadcast on the free app MixLR.







Atlantic League Stories from July 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.