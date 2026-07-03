High Point Rockers' Wereski Signed by Cincinnati Reds

Published on July 3, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - Ben Wereski of the High Point Rockers has had his contract purchased by the Cincinnati Reds on Friday. The signing comes just two days after Wereski struck out 11 batters and allowed just two hits in a 5-2 win over the Charleston Dirty Birds on Wednesday night.

Wereski, 28, was in his second season with the Rockers and was 2-1 with a 2.18 ERA in eight starts this season. In his two seasons in High Point, he was 6-5 with a 3.17 ERA and 111 strikeouts and just 29 walks in 88 innings.

A native of Orchard Park, N.Y., Wereski pitched for three seasons at Columbia before finishing his career with a 6-2 record at Rutgers in 2021 and leading the Big 10 in WHIP (walks/hits per inning).

Wereski becomes the ninth Rocker to have their contract acquired this season and the 58th all-time since the team's inception in 2019. Eight Rockers have gone on to play in the Major Leagues including three this season in RHP Huascar Brazoban, LHP Brandon Leibrandt and RHP Ryan Weiss.

The Rockers will host postgame fireworks shows on both Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4 as they host the Lexington Legends at Truist Point. Game time each night is 6:35 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from July 3, 2026

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