Jacobson Flirts with History as Ducks Blank Boxcars

Published on July 3, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks shut out the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars 8-0 on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series and first game of the second half before a past-capacity crowd of 6,044 at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Tanner Jacobson (2-3) was sensational on the mound for the Ducks, as he came within three outs of a no-hitter in just the third start of his professional career. The righty allowed just three walks and a hit by pitch while striking out four batters over eight scoreless innings before conceding a leadoff single to Noah Smith in the ninth. The second-year Duck finished the night with a season-high 106 pitches in the outing, 67 of which were strikes.

Long Island took an immediate 1-0 lead in the first on Alsander Womack's first pitch solo home run to left off Flying Boxcars starter Tommy Kane. It stayed that way until the sixth when a two-out, two-run single to left field by Ian Yetsko extended the Ducks lead to three.

Five more runs came home in the seventh for the Flock to put the game out of reach. Gavin Collins' RBI single to right, Jorge Bonifacio's bases loaded walk, Kole Kaler's run-scoring groundout and Wilmer Difo's two-run single up the middle did the damage.

Kane (3-2) took the loss, giving up three runs on four hits and three walks over five and one-third innings with six strikeouts. Jacob Asa closed out the game by recording the final three outs in the ninth.

Yetsko led the Ducks offense with three hits and two RBIs. Collins chipped in with two hits, an RBI and two runs, as every Duck reached base safely in the game.

The Ducks and Flying Boxcars continue their three-game set on Saturday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to a Fireworks Spectacular, presented by Catholic Health. It will also be a Long Island MacArthur Airport Lucky Seat Saturday at the ballpark. Right-hander Michael Dominguez (3-2, 5.91) takes the mound for the Ducks against Flying Boxcars righty Eddy Demurias (5-1, 4.92).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live via Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 725 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from July 3, 2026

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