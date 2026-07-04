Scott Whiffs 12 As Stormers Fall

Published on July 3, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Braden Scott fanned 12 Lancaster Stormers, and the York Revolution clustered three homers in the middle innings as the Revs grabbed the second half opener, 12-1, Friday night at WellSpan Park.

Scott (5-4) remained on the field in the blistering heat for 119 pitches. The lefty survived 10 hits but stayed away from the bases on balls in his lengthy stint.

Hunter Parsons picked up where Scott left off, striking out the side in the ninth. The total of 15 strikeouts tied the season high against the Stormers, set previously in a start by Trevor Bauer at Long Island.

Lancaster only scored in the fifth when Troy Schreffler singled to center and took third when Jalen Battles singled off the heel of Scott's glove, and the ball deflected into shallow right field. Alan Alonso plated the run with a dribbler on the right side.

Jason Bollman (3-5) matched the goose eggs for the first three innings, but the Lancaster right-hander hit Brian Rey with a pitch to open the fourth. Jacob Teter followed with a two-run homer to right center for a 2-0 lead. Jackson Ross walked, and Dominic Brown cleared the wall in left for the 4-0 lead.

Ross belted a three-run homer to left off an 0-2 pitch from Ronnie Voacolo in the home fifth, largely putting the game away at 7-1.

The Stormers will send Kyle Lazer (2-0) to the mound on Saturday against right-hander Rhett Kouba (4-2). Fans may follow the action on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network, beginning at 4:50. The game is free, entering the code LANCASTERJULY4.

Notes: Troy Schreffler extended a hitting streak to seven games...Lancaster was 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position...Jalen Battles also had two hits, including a double...Cole Patten pitched for the first time since June 6, pitching a perfect eighth inning.







Atlantic League Stories from July 3, 2026

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