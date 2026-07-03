Rookies Shine as Revs Earn Win #700 at WellSpan Park

Published on July 3, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): Julian Costa spun a brilliant seven innings and Drew Ramirez drilled his first career home run as the York Revolution earned their 700th win all-time at WellSpan Park, 5-1 over the Staten Island FerryHawks on a sweltering Thursday evening in York. The Revs complete a three-game sweep, finishing the first half with a 35-28 record as they look to ride that momentum into Friday's second half opener.

Costa (2-1) allowed just one run on six hits over seven innings. The rookie lefty walked three and struck out five and has given up just one run in 13.2 innings (0.66 ERA) over two starts at WellSpan Park.

York struck for a 2-0 lead in the first inning on RBI singles by Jacob Teter and Jackson Ross.

Gary Mattis tagged a solo homer to left leading off the second, but it was the only run yielded by Revs pitchers all night.

The Revs answered back in their half of the second as Mike Rosario led off with a bunt single and stole second before moving to third on an error. Rookie catcher Cole Griffith came through with a sac fly to left, extending the lead to 3-1.

Ramirez nailed an 0-2 fastball toward the playground in left center for a line drive homer, the first of his career, leading off the bottom of the fourth as the lead increased to 4-1.

Ramirez did the job again an inning later, blooping a two-out RBI single to center for a 5-1 lead.

Costa took over from there, getting key groundouts to strand two runners in both the fifth and sixth innings. He also erased Mattis on a pickoff in the sixth while Griffith wiped off a potential leadoff runner in the fifth, backing up on an errant throw when Gregori Cano turned toward second after reaching.

Costa polished off his outing with a 1-2-3 seventh, receiving a pair of great plays from third baseman Ben Blackwell who charged on Randy Flores' bunt try and made a full extension diving stab on Osvaldo Abreu's grounder. Costa induced 11 groundouts and finished his night by striking out Matt Hogan swinging for his fifth strikeout (three looking, two swinging).

Shawn Rapp handled a scoreless eighth, allowing just a bunt hit to Mattis.

Joely Rodriguez closed the franchise milestone victory with a scoreless ninth, allowing just a two-out bouncing single to Flores before striking out Abreu to end it.

Notes: The Revs' 35-28 record marks their seventh winning half in as many halves under manager Rick Forney since the start of the 2023 season, as York has finished at least six games over .500 in all seven. The Revs improve to 22-11 at home this season and 700-552 all-time at WellSpan Park. York's sweep is its third of the year. The Revs improve to 9-0 against Staten Island, their best start ever vs one opponent; it surpasses their previous best mark of 8-0 vs one opponent which they tied last week with an eighth straight victory vs Charleston. The game took just two hours and 27 minutes, the Revs' quickest nine-inning game since May 20. York finishes the first half with a league-best .296 team batting average, five points higher than the next closest Atlantic League club. Brian Rey singled in the first, extending his hitting streak to 17 consecutive games and his on-base streak to 36 in-a-row (fourth longest in Revs history). Ross has reached safely in 39 straight (third longest in Revs history). Nick Dunn lost a 10-game hitting streak during which he batted .488.

Next: York opens second half play on Friday at home vs Lancaster at 6:30 p.m. Revs lefty Braden Scott (4-4, 4.32) opposes Stormers right hander Jason Bollman (3-4, 6.17). It is Papa John's Customer Appreciation Night and there is a Patriotic Patch Giveaway presented by WellSpan Health to the first 1,000 fans. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







Atlantic League Stories from July 3, 2026

Rookies Shine as Revs Earn Win #700 at WellSpan Park - York Revolution

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