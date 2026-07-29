Revs' Rapp Named Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week

Published on July 28, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release









York Revolution pitcher Shawn Rapp

(York Revolution) York Revolution pitcher Shawn Rapp(York Revolution)

(York, Pa.): York Revolution left-handed pitcher Shawn Rapp has been named the Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week for the week of July 21-26, it was announced today. Rapp takes home the fourth weekly award by a Revs player this season and gives the Revs the Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week for the second consecutive week.

Rapp got his week started by hurling five no-hit innings in a combined two-hitter at Lancaster won by York, 5-1 last Tuesday. He walked just two and faced one over the minimum in that start, setting career highs with five innings and five strikeouts.

Five days later, Rapp helped the Revs complete their first ever six-game road series sweep and notch the longest winning streak in franchise history with a 10th consecutive win, limiting Lancaster to just one run over a new career-best 5.2 innings in Sunday's 3-2 victory. He scattered six hits, walked only one, and struck out three.

For the week, Rapp was 2-0 with a 0.84 ERA, allowing just one run on six hits in 10.2 innings with three walks and eight strikeouts.

The 26-year-old moved into the Revs rotation on July 9, having been exclusively a reliever throughout his pro career. The Livingston, NJ native was originally a 20th round pick of the Cleveland Guardians out of University of North Carolina in 2022 and compiled a 3.77 ERA with eight saves in 72 appearances over three years in Cleveland's farm system, ascending to Triple-A Columbus.

Rapp is now 3-3 with two saves and a 3.73 ERA overall in 26 appearances (four starts) with York this season. That includes a 2.25 ERA in 10 appearances since June 19.

Rapp joins LHP Julian Costa who was named ALPB Pitcher of the week on July 21. The Revs also received weekly honors as 3B/LF Jackson Ross was named Atlantic League Player of the Week on May 18, and 1B Jacob Teter was named Player of the Week on July 7.

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Atlantic League Stories from July 28, 2026

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