Rockers Can't Quite Climb out of Hole in Loss to Charleston

Published on July 28, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers fell behind the Charleston Dirty Birds 9-3 before mounting a comeback which saw the Rockers fall short, losing 10-8 on Tuesday night at Truist Point.

The loss leaves High point at 11-11 in the second half and 40-45 on the season. Charleston is now 9-13 and 32-53,

Charleston took a 2-0 lead in the second on a double by Jhon Nunez followed by an RBI single from Narciso Crook, a single by Isaias Tejeda and an RBI ground out from Yassel Pino. The Dirty Birds grew their lead to 4-0 in the third on a triple by James Nelson, a sac fly from Cornelius Randolph and a solo homer from Carlos De La Cruz.

The Rockers' Ryan McCarthy blasted a three-run homer, his 14th of the year, in the third with D.J. Burt and Nolan Watson aboard, to pull the Rockers within one at 4-3.

But Charleston chased Rockers starter Sam Ryan (L, 0-2) in the fifth, scoring four unearned runs following a High Point error. Stefan Raeth came on in relief and allowed a three-run homer to Crook and the Dirty Birds led 9-3 after five and one-half innings.

High Point cut into the deficit with three runs in the bottom of the seventh. McCarthy walked and scored on Napleton's two-run homer, his 23rd of the year. Ethan Skender then drew a walk and scored on a double off the center field wall by Braxton Davidson to pull the Rockers to within three at 9-6.

After Charleston extended its lead to 10-6 in the top of the ninth on De La Cruz's second homer of the game, the Rockers rallied in the bottom of the ninth. McCarthy singled and Napleton then mashed his second homer of the night, and 24th of the season, to pull within two at 10-8. But Charleston reliever Riskiel Tineo was able to strike out two of the final three batters he faced to preserve the win.

McCarthy finished the night with two hits, three runs and three RBI. Napleton had three hits and four RBI to go with his pair of round-trippers. Crook led the Dirty Birds with four RBI.

Game two of the six-game series will start at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday at Truist Point. High Point will send RHP Matt Colucci (2-4, 5.71) to the mound, opposed by Charleston righty Josimar Cousins (1-3, 5.81).

Rocker fans can follow the action live on DugoutTV.org or the audio broadcast on the free app MixLR.







Atlantic League Stories from July 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.