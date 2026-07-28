De La Cruz, Rapp Named ALPB Player/Pitcher of the Week, July 21-26

Published on July 28, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL) News Release







(New York) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball today announced that Charleston Dirty Birds center fielder Carlos De La Cruz has been named the ALPB Player of the Week for July 21-26 with York Revolution starting pitcher Shawn Rapp honored as the Pitcher of the Week.

De La Cruz, 26, led the Atlantic League last week with four home runs and 10 RBI. The 6-8 center fielder hit .391 with nine hits in 23 at-bats to go with a pair of doubles and seven runs scored. He posted a 1.400 OPS for the week as he had a three-hit game and three two-hit games in the Dirty Birds' home series with the Gastonia Ghost Peppers. For the season, De La Cruz ranks second in the ALPB with 22 home runs and third with 78 RBI. A native of Yonkers, N.Y., De La Cruz reached Class AAA with both the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals before signing with Charleston in May.

Rapp, 26, went 2-0 for the York Revolution in a pair of starts against the Lancaster Stormers. On July 21, the left-hander threw five innings without allowing a hit, walking two and striking out five as the Revolution won the series opener 5-1. On July 26, Rapp tossed 5.2 innings, scattering six hits and walking one while allowing just one run and striking out three in a 3-2 victory over the Stormers. Rapp, a former University of North Carolina pitcher, is 2-3 on the season with a 2.82 ERA. Drafted by the Cleveland Guardians in the 2022 MLB Draft, Rapp reached Class AAA with the Guardians prior to joining the Revs.

Following an off day on Monday, the Atlantic League resumes play on Tuesday, July 28, with the red-hot York Revolution hosting the South Division-leading Lexington Legends at WellSpan Park. The Revs swept a six-game series at Lancaster last week and, at 18-3, are riding a franchise-record 10 game winning streak. The Legends took four of six games from High Point last week and this series could produce upheaval in each division. The Long Island Ducks, just three games back of York in the North Division, will be at home for six games against the Staten Island FerryHawks. In the South Division, first half champion Southern Maryland finds itself one game back of Lexington as the Blue Crabs get ready to host Lancaster at Regency Furniture Stadium. In a South Division match-up, the High Point Rockers prepare to host the Charleston Dirty Birds while the Gastonia Ghost Peppers will entertain the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars.

The Atlantic League has advanced 56 players to either Major League affiliates or international league teams this season. The league record for player transfers in a season is 73 set in 2021.

Atlantic League fans can catch every game, both live and archived, on DugoutTV.org. Anchored by Atlantic League live games, Dugout TV is a streaming platform created to transform how fans experience baseball, and its extended family of diamond sports. DTV expands the reach of the league from a seasonal, game-based product into a year-round destination for fans, historians, journalists, and creators who share a passion for the game in all its forms. Visit DugoutTV.org for more information.

ALPB Player of the Week 2026

5/17/26 3B/OF Jackson Ross York

5/24/26 OF Jake Thompson Lancaster

6/1/26 1B Danny Bautista, Jr. So. Maryland

6/8/26 3B Tyler Miller Lancaster

6/15/26 2B Bryson Brigman Gastonia

6/22/26 C/OF Chris Proctor Gastonia

6/29/26 C/OF Luke Napleton High Point

7/6/26 1B Jacob Teter York

7/13/26 1B Darick Hall Hagerstown

7/20/26 3B Mikey Kane High Point

7/27/26 CF Carlos De La Cruz Charleston

ALPB Pitcher of the Week 2026

5/17/26 RHP Luke Albright Lancaster

5/24/26 RHP Conner Greene Lexington

6/1/26 RHP Quinton Martinez Lancaster

6/8/26 RHP Connor Curlis Hagerstown

6/15/26 RHP Isaac Fix So. Maryland

6/22/26 RHP Armando Vasquez Charleston

6/29/26 RHP Eddy Demurias Hagerstown

7/6/26 RHP Tanner Jacobson Long Island

7/13/26 RHP Yuhi Sako High Point

7/20/26 LHP Julian Costa York

7/27/26 LHP Shawn Rapp York







Atlantic League Stories from July 28, 2026

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