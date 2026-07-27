Perfect Ten: Revs' Record Winning Streak Reaches New Heights

Published on July 26, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(Lancaster, Pa.): The York Revolution set a new franchise record with a 10th consecutive victory, topping the Lancaster Stormers, 3-2 on Sunday afternoon at Penn Medicine Park to complete their first ever six-game road sweep. The Revs improve to a franchise best 18-3 in the second half, remaining three games ahead in the North Division race.

York got another great start from Shawn Rapp (3-3) and used a pair of long balls to power the one-run win.

Trailing for the first time since early in Wednesday's game, the Revs were behind 1-0 with two outs in the fifth when Mike Rosario slugged a game-tying homer to right, going yard for the third consecutive game to tie the score.

One inning later, Tomo Otosaka set the table with an infield single and Nick Dunn slammed a go-ahead two-run homer to right, lifting the Revs in front, 3-1.

Rapp allowed just a run on Nathan Martorella's fourth inning single, scattering six hits over a new career-high 5.2 innings as he made just his fourth career start.

Shane Gray took over with a runner at third and two outs in the sixth, striking out Dean Mihos before whiffing two more in a scoreless seventh.

Denny Bentley retired the side in order in the eighth in his setup role.

Lancaster flicked a pair of grounders for singles and received a bloop RBI hit from Carlos Amaya with one out in the ninth to make it a one-run game, but closer Josh Mollerus retired pinch-hitter Joe DeLuca on a foul out before striking out Melvin Mercedes for his sixth save, stranding runners at the corners to secure the victory.

Noah Bremer (5-5) retired 10 straight after a game-opening walk to Otosaka, and allowed just one hit prior to Rosario's homer but was tagged with the loss for Lancaster.

Notes: York's 10-game winning streak eclipses the previous franchise record of nine straight, May 28-June 6, 2023. After scoring 87 runs over the first nine games on the streak, the Revs were held to their lowest total since their last defeat, and claimed their lowest scoring victory since a 2-1 win on May 23 at Hagerstown. York entered play averaging 7.6 runs per game, on pace for a league record. The Revs have won 15 of 16 for the first time in club history. They improve to 21-3 since June 30, the best 24-game stretch in club history and tied with Sugar Land and Somerset (both in 2013) for the most prolific 24-game run in league history. They are also now 25-6 since June 21, the league's best 31-game stretch since York posted the same mark in 2024. They have won 20 games in a calendar month for the first time, improving to 20-3 in July. York finishes the War of the Roses series 13-5, having won a series record 10 straight, tied for the third longest streak against any opponent in franchise history. The Revs won the final seven meetings of the season in Lancaster and earned their 100th regular season win all-time at Penn Medicine Park (100-91). The Revs are also on a 10-game road winning streak overall, second only to their 12-gamer in 2019. The sweep is their fifth of the year, third in a six-game series, and first on the road (first ever in a road six-game series). Otosaka stole second base in the first inning, tying Rudy Martin Jr. (78) for third on the Revs' all-time steals list. Dunn has a 16-game hitting streak and 32-game on-base streak while launching his 18th homer of the year and 16th since May 27, the league's third-most since that date. Brian Rey singled in the fourth for a 17-game hitting streak. Shed Long Jr. lost his 16-game hitting streak. Rosario is 8-for-12 with three homers over the past three games. Bentley ties a season best with a fourth consecutive scoreless outing, all in this week's series. Gray has allowed just three hits and two earned runs in 10.2 innings over his last seven outings. Rapp went 2-0 and allowed just one run in 10.2 innings in the series. York added LHP Juan Sanchez who was signed prior to the game; the 25-year-old Venezuela native made 21 appearances with Triple-A Sacramento where he pitched for the third consecutive year and is 31-17 with 15 saves and a 3.92 ERA over seven minor league seasons, all in the San Francisco Giants organization. York placed RHP Scott Borgmann on the injured list.

Next: The Revs return home Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. to start a nine-game homestand with the first of six against Lexington. RHP Rhett Kouba (7-2, 3.73) gets the ball on First Capital Federal Credit Union Member Appreciation Night. It is also a WellSpan Sports Medicine Silver Sluggers Tuesday. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







Atlantic League Stories from July 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.