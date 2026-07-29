Ninth Inning Rally Lifts FerryHawks over Ducks

Published on July 28, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Staten Island FerryHawks 3-2 on Tuesday night in the opener of a six-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Long Island jumped out in front 1-0 in the bottom half of the third inning thanks to a one-out, 363-foot solo home run to right field off the bat of Wilmer Difo against Staten Island starting pitcher Charlie Adamson. The Flock took a 2-0 advantage in the fourth as Jorge Bonifacio hustled all the way home from second base on an Alsander Womack infield single and throwing error committed by Osvaldo Abreu.

The FerryHawks cut the deficit to 2-1 in the fifth on Brandon Wagner's leadoff solo home run to the opposite-field in left versus Ducks starter Nick Margevicius. The visitors tied the game at two in the in the sixth thanks to a Gary Mattis RBI double. Staten Island scratched across a run in the ninth on an Alfredo Gonzalez run-scoring nase hit which proved to be the difference in the ballgame.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Margevicius allowed one run on four hits in five innings pitched, striking out six. Adamson gave up two runs on five hits in five and two-thirds innings of work, walking one while striking out five. Brendan McCabe (3-5) picked up the victory with a scoreless inning in relief to go along with a walk and a strikeout. Rafael Kelly (1-1) was tagged with the loss, surrendering one run on two hits and a walk in one inning out of the bullpen. Pedro Payano shut the door to notch his fourth save of the season.

Difo had a hit and walk for the Flock, while Jacob Robson and Bonifacio each had a double apiece.

The Ducks and FerryHawks continue their six-game series on Wednesday evening. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,00 fans will receive Commemorative Ball Markers, courtesy of Atlas Roofing. It will also be a Main Event Wednesday and Waddle In Wednesday at the ballpark. Right-hander Michael Dominguez (5-2, 4.83) takes the mound for the Ducks against FerryHawks righty Anthony Quattrocchi (0-0, 5.73).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 726 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from July 28, 2026

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