Stormers Take Rain-Delayed Opener

Published on July 28, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Tristin English with 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBI, and Jason Bollman fired 5 2/3 shutout innings on Tuesday evening as the Lancaster Stormers took a rain-delayed, 4-2 decision from the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.

The game had been held up by 66 minutes by thunderstorms in the area and a moderate shower.

For the first six innings, Bollman (5-6) outdueled the Blue Crabs' Kyle Virbitsky (8-5) in a tight 1-0 game. English provided the only offense with a solo homer down the left field line in the top of the first.

The 1-0 lead held into the eighth inning when Lancaster broke through for an insurance run. Corey Rosier chased Virbitsky with a single into shallow center. Lefty Peyton Cariaco took over to face English. During the at bat, Rosier stole second and took third on a bad throw by catcher Ryan McCarthy. English snuck a single into right field for a 2-0 edge.

Southern Maryland countered with a run off Phil Diehl in the bottom of the eighth. The lefty struck out the first two batters before Brody Fahr launched a double to left center. He scored on a single into left by Danny Bautista, Jr. before Diehl fanned Ezequiel Pagan to end the inning.

Both halves of the ninth inning were messy. David Smith walked against Endrys Briceno to get the inning underway for Lancaster. Nathan Martorella hit a potential double play grounder to third, but Jackson Loftin let the ball escape, deflecting it into left center, giving Lancaster runners at third corners. Briceno struck out Joseph Carpenter. Carlos Amaya hit a sharp grounder down the third base line which was fielded by Loftin, who sailed his throw to second, allowing a run to score and men to reach second and third. A later wild pitch gave the Stormers their fourth run.

Lenny Torres was summoned to close and retired two of the first three batters he faced. The final out was more stubborn. Stephen Paolini punched a single into left. Two wild pitches during a walk to McCarthy allowed a run to score. Loftin was hit by a pitch to load the bags before Torres struck out Fahr for his first Lancaster save.

Lancaster and Southern Maryland hit the field Wednesday morning for the second game of the series. JT Weaver (1-0) will make the start against lefty Justin Sanchez (4-3). Fans may follow the action on Dugout TV, powered by Home Team Network, starting at 10:55.

NOTES: Melvin Mercedes drew two walks and now has 23 in the last 12 games...English is 7-for-12 with two homers and seven RBI against Southern Maryland...Lancaster has reactivated catcher Adam Hackenberg, the younger brother of former Penn State QB Christian Hackenberg...The younger Hackenberg was recently released by Toronto.







Atlantic League Stories from July 28, 2026

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