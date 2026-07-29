Stormers Routed In Early Start

Published on July 29, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs struck for nine runs in the first three innings and cruised to a 13-5 win over the Lancaster Stormers early Wednesday at Regency Furniture Stadium.

The Blue Crabs offensive spurted started in the first inning when the host club strung together four hits for a 2-0 lead. Jackson Loftin reached on a single off the glove of shortstop Melvin Mercedes and took second on a single by Brody Fahr. After a failed bunt attempt by Ezequiel Pagan, Carlos Rojas yanked a single to left field to drive in the first run. Jordan Thompson doubled into the left field corner to drive home the second run of the inning.

Lancaster battled back to tie the game in the second as left-handed starter Justin Sanchez was forced out of the game with an injury. Nate Roe (1-0) took over with Nick Lucky at second, one out, and a 3-0 count on newcomer Adam Hackenberg. Hackenberg got Lancaster on the board with a long double to center, and Jalen Battles grounded a single up the middle for a 2-2 tie.

The tie did not last long. J.T. Weaver (1-1) walked Dylan Hoy to open the bottom of the second. Sebastian Muller cracked a double into right center to plate the lead run. Two batters later, Fahr singled into right for a 4-2 edge.

Weaver did not get an out in the third, giving up two hits, hitting a batter and surrendering a bases loaded walk to force in the fifth Southern Maryland run. Mueller greeted Richie Dell with a two-run single off the left field wall. Lancaster got a force out on a dropped pop fly as Dylan Hoy strode home with the fourth run of the inning. Jackson Loftin eventually scored the fifth run on a steal of third and throwing error by Hackenberg.

Lancaster used six pitchers in the contest. Kaleb Sophy and Jace Taylor pitched a scoreless inning apiece with Taylor fanning the side in the seventh.

The Stormers will send Kyle Lazer (3-2) to the mound on Thursday evening against Connor Overton (4-4). Fans may follow the action on Dugout TV, powered by HTN, starting at 6:25.

NOTES: Mercedes drew his 24th walk in 13 games...Hackenberg was 2-for-3 with two doubles and a walk in his Atlantic League debut.







Atlantic League Stories from July 29, 2026

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