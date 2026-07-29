Crabs Get Early Start in 13-5 Matinee Win over Stormers

Published on July 29, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







WALDORF, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (13-10, 54-32) bounced back with a 13-5 win over the Lancaster Stormers (8-15, 43-43) on Wednesday at Regency Furniture Stadium. All nine batters reached base safely for the Crabs as they scored at least one run in each of the game's first five innings.

After being held to two runs in last night's loss, the Blue Crabs matched that total in the bottom of the first inning. Carlos Rojas hit an RBI single and Jordan Thompson followed with an RBI double to give Southern Maryland a 2-0 lead.

Lancaster got those runs back right away in the top of the second inning. Adam Hackenberg hit an RBI double in his first Atlantic League at-bat and Jalen Battles followed with an RBI single to tie the game. Southern Maryland answered right away in the bottom of the inning. Sebastian Mueller hit an RBI double to center field and Brody Fahr added an RBI single to put the Crabs back in front by two runs at 4-2.

The Crabs then took control of the game over the next two innings. Southern Maryland scored five runs on three hits in the bottom of the third inning. Dylan Hoy walked with the bases loaded to start the scoring before Mueller hit a two-run single for the big hit in the inning. Stephen Paolini then hit an RBI single in the fourth inning to extend Southern Maryland's lead to 10-2.

The Stormers got one run back in the top of fifth inning on a Melvin Mercedes RBI groundout, but the Blue Crabs answered again with an Ezequiel Pagan RBI single in the bottom of the frame to keep the Crabs ahead by eight runs at 11-3.

Lancaster again got one run in the sixth inning on Hackenberg's second RBI single of the game.

Pagan extended his 39-game on-base streak earlier in the game, but he added to his line with a 413-foot two-run home run in the eighth inning, his 12th homer of the season, to extend the Blue Crabs lead to 13-4.

Lancaster scrapped one run back in the top of the ninth inning on a Corey Rosier RBI single, but Blue Crabs relief pitcher Ethan Hammerberg recorded the final three outs to finish a 13-5 win for the Crabs.

The Blue Crabs continue their six-game series against the Lancaster Stormers on Thursday, July 30 at Regency Furniture Stadium. First pitch is at 6:35 pm.

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Atlantic League Stories from July 29, 2026

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