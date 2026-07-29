High Point Rockers to Host Motorsports Night Friday at Truist Point

Published on July 29, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers will celebrate Motorsports Night on Friday, July 31 when the Rockers host the Charleston Dirty Birds at Truist Point at 6:35 p.m. Following the game, fans will enjoy a spectacular fireworks display from the field with the Rockers players available for autographs.

Motorsports Night features Silver Hare Racing, a High Point-based motorsports team with multiple championships. Owned by Maurice and Laura Hull, Silver Hare has been one of the top teams in the Trans Am Series TA2 division with three straight Masters-class titles and one of the winningest programs in TransAm.

Silver Hare has helped to develop NASCAR Cup Series drivers such as Connor Zilisch, Daniel Suarez, Christopher Bell and William Byron.

Among the drivers to attend the game at Truist Point are Bobby Labonte, the 2000 NASCAR Winston Cup Series champion who is currently an analyst for NASCAR on Fox. Also in attendance at the game will be current Silver Hare racers Noah Harmon, Tanner Reif, and Max Reaves as well as late model stock driver Josh Lowe of Josh Lowe Racing

Tickets are available at HighPointRockers.com and by calling the Truist Point Box Office at (336) 888-1000.







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