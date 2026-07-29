Virbitsky Strong, But Not Enough in Crabs 4-2 Loss to Stormers

Published on July 28, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







WALDORF, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (12-10, 53-32) could not capitalize on a strong start by Kyle Virbitsky in a 4-2 loss to the Lancaster Stormers (7-15, 43-42) on Tuesday night at Regency Furniture Stadium. Both teams were held to two hits until a late flurry of runs gave Lancaster a cushion.

Lancaster struck first in the top of the first inning. Virbitsky got two quick outs before Tristan English hit a solo home run to left field to give the Stormers a 1-0 lead.

That stood as the only run in the game until the eighth inning when both teams got on the board. In the top of the inning, English brought in Corey Rosier with an RBI single. The Crabs answered with their first run of the game in the bottom of the inning. With two outs in the frame, Brody Fahr reached on a double against Lancaster relief pitcher Phil Diehl and then he scored on a Danny Bautista Jr. RBI single to bring the score to 2-1 Lancaster after eight innings.

Virbitsky provided the longest start of the season for Southern Maryland, finishing 7.2 innings. He allowed just two runs on three hits and five walks with seven strikeouts.

However, he was outdueled by Lancaster's Jason Bollman. He did not allow a run over 5.2 innings, scattering two hits and a walk with five strikeouts.

Two errors helped Lancaster score two insurance runs in the top of the ninth inning. Carlos Amaya hit an RBI fielder's choice and Blue Crabs relief pitcher Endrys Briceno allowed a run to score on a wild pitch. The Blue Crabs got one run back in the bottom of the inning on a wild pitch by Lancaster relief pitcher Lenny Torres. They loaded the bases with two outs, but Torres struck out Fahr to earn his first Atlantic League save.

The Blue Crabs continue their six-game series against the Lancaster Stormers on Wednesday, July 29 at Regency Furniture Stadium. First pitch is at 11:05 am for another Camp Day.







Atlantic League Stories from July 28, 2026

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