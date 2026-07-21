Brothers in Baseball: Pagan and Borrero Reunited with Crabs

Published on July 21, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







When growing up, it is the dream of countless children to play their favorite sport professionally. Playing Little League and other levels of youth baseball can create lifelong friends that stick by your side. It is very rare, however, to play professionally on the same team with one of your childhood friends. This dream has become a reality for Blue Crabs outfielder Ezequiel Pagan and pitcher Anthony Borrero.

Hailing from the same hometown of Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, a town of around 17,000 people on the southern coast of the island, Pagan and Borrero have reunited in Waldorf, MD. A journey covering over 1,500 miles can be traced back through their shared experiences at home.

"We have always played together since we were five years old," said Pagan. "It was always a dream to play together on a professional team."

Although they've been reunited, it wasn't something that happened overnight. Pagan was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 13th round of the MLB Draft out of the Pro Baseball High School and Academy in Puerto Rico. He had already planned to move to the continental United States to attend Broward College, but he instead signed with the Cubs.

He then spent seven seasons in affiliated baseball with the Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers organizations, reaching Double-A. He had also been a standout performer in other leagues, winning the Puerto Rican Winter League Rookie of the Year award in 2025. He has also represented Puerto Rico at major international tournaments.

"The opportunity to play with the Cubs and Dodgers was a tremendous experience."

Meanwhile, Borrero remained at home. He spent several seasons pitching with San Sebastián in the Superior Double-A Baseball League, a 45-team amateur circuit that plays during the spring and summer. He had been one of the league's best pitchers for several seasons, but he had a breakout 2026 campaign.

He was named the league's Pitcher of the Year after he went 6-0 with a 0.74 ERA with 46 strikeouts over 36.1 innings pitched. He helped San Sebastián to a historic 19-1 regular season as the team reached their regional final.

After that standout performance, along with a strong showing at the IndyBall Jobs Puerto Rico Showcase ahead of the season, Borrero signed his first professional contract with Southern Maryland on June 25.

"I'm happy to be here," said Borrero. "Every day I learn different things because many things are so different from playing in Puerto Rico."

Borrero certainly had a strong resume to land a professional opportunity, but his childhood friend helped to pave his path to the Blue Crabs.

"I contacted him [about playing here,]" said Pagan. "He was more than happy and he quickly decided to take that step forward in his career."

Pagan was eager to assist Borrero with making the drastic transition to the Atlantic League and its high level of play, but Southern Maryland's diverse roster has also been a great resource for the 26-year-old pitcher.

"I'm grateful for all of my Latino teammates [with the Blue Crabs,]" said Borrero. "They've helped me a lot. I'm just thankful for the opportunity to be here."

Having a support system in the clubhouse is common among many teams, but few have a stronger bond than these two Boricuas.

"It feels good to have someone you know on your team," said Pagan. "It gives you a lot more confidence."

That feeling has been reflected in their performance. Pagan has registered a 32-game on-base streak, the longest by a Blue Crab player this season. Over this stretch, he has posted a .360 batting average, the fifth-best mark in the Atlantic League. After overcoming some adversity through his first few appearances, Borrero had two strong outings last week against Charleston. Over 5.1 innings pitched against the Dirty Birds, he only allowed one run.

Like many of their teammates with Southern Maryland, Pagan and Borrero have their eyes fixed on a common goal after winning the first half championship.

"Our goal is to finish strong and work hard day-by-day, no matter the outcome," said Pagan. "We want to win the championship as a team."

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have been proud members of the Atlantic League since 2008, the fourth-longest tenured team in the league. With a proud tradition of success on and off the field, many players have found a home while playing in front of Crustacean Nation, the nickname for the Blue Crabs' avid fanbase. A host of former Major Leaguers have played for the Blue Crabs, including Chien-Ming Wang, Pat Mahomes Sr., and team legend Daryl Thompson. Many players have also made it to the Major Leagues after playing with Southern Maryland, including Isaac Mattson of the Pittsburgh Pirates. 2026 marks the 18th season of Blue Crabs baseball at Regency Furniture Stadium, where Clawsome Times Await.







Atlantic League Stories from July 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.