York Steamrolls Stormers

Published on July 25, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







For two innings on Saturday night, the Lancaster Stormers played even with the York Revolution.

Then, Devonte Brown cranked a two-run, ground rule double to left field to break the 3-3 tie in the top of the third inning starting a chain of 13 unanswered runs for the Revolution as the visitors crushed Lancaster, 16-4, winning the ninth straight War of the Roses matchup.

Brown's double came off Matt Swarmer (1-5) with two outs in the third following consecutive walks to Jacob Teter and Shed Long, Jr. that loaded the bases.

York stretched the lead by another run in the fourth. Mike Rosario opened the inning with a single to center, the second of his four hits in the contest. Rosario stole second and later scored when Nick Dunn's sinking liner to left skipped beyond Dean Mihos' diving try.

Richie Dell was able to post a scoreless fifth, but the Revs plated two more in the sixth as five straight batters reached with two outs.

The seventh inning buried Lancaster in an avalanche as York struck for six more, three on a bases loaded triple by Teter.

Julian Costa (5-1) was the beneficiary of the onslaught. The York lefty yielded an opposite field homer to Tristin English in the first and a pair of runs in the second on three singles and a throwing error. He completed six innings, allowing five hits and three runs.

The two clubs meet for the final time in 2026 Sunday afternoon at 1:30. Noah Bremer (5-4) will take the mound for Lancaster against lefty Shawn Rapp (1-3). Fans may follow the action on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network, or Blue Ridge Cable, beginning at 1:30.

NOTES: Melvin Mercedes drew two walks and now has 21 in his last 10 games...English has 21 RBI in 13 games as a Stormer...Corey Rosier has reached in 29 of the last 30 games...Mihos had three hits in his second professional game.







Atlantic League Stories from July 25, 2026

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