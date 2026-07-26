To the Nines: Revs Make History with Latest Victory

Published on July 26, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







Lancaster, PA: The York Revolution matched the longest winning streak in franchise history with their ninth consecutive victory, hammering the Lancaster Stormers, 16-4 on Saturday night at Penn Medicine Park. The first-place Revs continue the best start to a half in club history (17-3) while also setting a new War of the Roses series record with their ninth consecutive victory against the Stormers.

Nick Dunn went 5-for-6 with four RBI and Mike Rosario homered as part of a four-hit performance. Jacob Teter drove in four and Tomo Otosaka scored four times headlining the big attack.

York wasted little time as they put together their third consecutive victory in which they have not trailed, taking a 2-0 lead on Brian Rey's two-run homer to right in the top of the first.

Tristin English popped a short porch homer to right in Lancaster's half, cutting York's lead to 2-1 after an inning.

Rosario blasted a solo homer to right with two outs in the second as his 10th of the year and second in as many nights pushed the lead to 3-1.

Lancaster drew even with two in their half of the inning, scoring on a Dean Mihos single to right and on an error.

Devonte Brown cracked a deep two-run ground rule double to left with the bases loaded in the third as the Revs took the lead for good at 5-3.

The Revs scored for the fourth consecutive inning when Dunn lined a two-out RBI triple to left, chasing Stormers starter Matt Swarmer (1-5) as York led 6-3.

Two more crossed in the sixth as Teter took a bases loaded walk from reliever Ronnie Voacolo and Shed Long Jr. provided an RBI infield single for a 8-3 lead.

The Revs turned it into a runaway with six in the seventh. Dunn ripped an RBI single to right, Rey walked with the bases loaded, Teter drilled a bases clearing three-run triple to left center, and Long Jr. brought home one more on a ground out as the lead ballooned to 14-3.

Dunn capped the scoring with a two-run bloop double toward the line in left in the top of the eighth.

Revs starter Julian Costa (5-1) allowed just one hit after the second inning, going six frames to earn the victory. He allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts, picking up his sixth quality start in seven career outings and his fifth in-a-row.

Ryan Shreve and Joely Rodriguez logged scoreless innings in relief and Keyshawn Askew gave up just a run in the ninth on a bases loaded walk to English before setting down the next three to finish it.

Notes: York's only other nine-game winning streak occurred May 28-June 6, 2023. They've outscored opponents 87-33 on the streak. They improve to 19-3 in July, tying a club record for wins in a month for the first time since June 2019 (19-11). The Revs' nine-game streak vs Lancaster eclipses the previous mark of eight in-a-row from May 19-July 23, 2024. It is the fifth longest head-to-head streak vs any opponent in a season series and the third longest this year behind a pair of 10-game streaks vs Charleston and Staten Island. The Revs have also won nine straight on the road, three shy of a club record set in 2019. Dunn's five-hit performance is the Revs' second of the year, joining Jackson Ross who did it in the second game of the season, April 22 vs Lancaster. It is the second five-hit game of Dunn's pro career (August 29, 2024 with Triple-A Memphis, at Iowa). Dunn has a 31-game on-base streak and a 15-game hitting streak. Rey and Long Jr. have 16-game hitting streaks. Long Jr.'s two RBI make him the fastest in league history to 27 RBI, doing so in 16 games, ahead of former Revs first baseman Carlos Franco who got there in 18 games in 2021. Rosario's four-hit game is his second of the year. The Revs have six triples in their last eight games after enjoying their second two-triple game of the year (also April 23 vs Lancaster). York scored in double digits for the 27th time this season, three shy of a league record; York owns three of the top six totals, all since 2023.

Next: York will close the six-game series in Lancaster on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. as lefty Shawn Rapp (2-3, 4.08) faces right-hander Noah Bremer (5-4, 5.83). Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, the York Revolution app, and Dugout TV beginning at 1:10 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from July 26, 2026

To the Nines: Revs Make History with Latest Victory - York Revolution

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