Crabs Open Second Half with 12-3 Win over FerryHawks

Published on July 3, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







WALDORF, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (1-0, 42-22) began the second half of the Atlantic Season with a bang with a 12-3 win over the Staten Island FerryHawks (0-1, 10-54) on Friday night at Regency Furniture Stadium. J.P. Massey turned in one of his best performances of the season as Southern Maryland's starting pitcher while the offense tallied 14 hits, including three for each Stephen Paolini and Ryan McCarthy. McCarthy also scored five runs, the most in a game by a Blue Crab player since Alex Crosby scored six runs against Lexington on April 24, 2022.

Staten Island struck first in the top of the second inning. Nick Decker tagged Southern Maryland starting pitcher J.P. Massey for a solo home run to left center field to open the scoring. With two outs in the frame, Massey allowed a walk and a single but he worked out of the jam to keep the FerryHawks' lead at 1-0. Southern Maryland then went to work on offense in the bottom of the inning. Dylan Hoy tied the game with an RBI single before Stephen Paolini put the Crabs in front with a two-run double against Staten Island starting pitcher Eric Ezersky. Brody Fahr followed with another RBI double to give the Crabs a 4-1 lead after two innings.

The Blue Crabs got some distance between them and the FerryHawks with a four-run bottom of the fourth inning. Jackson Loftin started the scoring with a two-run single. Phillip Sikes added an RBI single and Danny Bautista Jr. chipped in a bases-loaded walk to stretch Southern Maryland's lead to 8-1.

Southern Maryland kept looking to put runs on the scoreboard as the game went on. Fahr hit an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning to extend the Blue Crabs lead to 9-1.

Massey turned in his second quality start of the season for the Blue Crabs, and his first since May 7. He only allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out three FerryHawks.

Staten Island scored a pair of runs in the seventh inning on a Randy Flores RBI single and wild pitch by Blue Crabs relief pitcher Isaac Fix. However, the Crabs snapped back. Ryan McCarthy scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning while Paolini cracked a two-run double in the eighth inning, his third double of the game, to give the Crabs a 12-3 advantage.

Blue Crabs relief pitcher Garrett Ouellette the tossed a perfect ninth inning with a strikeout to start the second half of the season with a 12-3 Southern Maryland win.

The Blue Crabs continue their three-game series against the Staten Island FerryHawks on Saturday, July 4 at Regency Furniture Stadium. First pitch is at 6:35 pm as the Crabs resume their Independence Day celebrations with the largest firework show in Charles County.







Atlantic League Stories from July 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.