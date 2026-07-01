From Crab Country to Motown: Pena Signs with Tigers

Published on July 1, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







WALDORF, MD - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs infielder Viandel Pena had his contract purchased by the Detroit Tigers in a deal that was announced today.

Pena is the sixth member of the 2026 Blue Crabs to have his contract purchased by an affiliated organization and he is the first player in franchise history to go directly to the Tigers organization. The six contracts purchased by an MLB team are the most in a season since seven players were signed in 2018.

Through 56 games with Southern Maryland this season, Pena batted .294 with 48 RBI, 44 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases. He departs the Blue Crabs as the team leader with nine home runs and 19 doubles, both of which set career highs. He was also among the league's best defensive shortstops after recording a .988 fielding percentage.

"We are extremely excited that Pena is getting his much-deserved opportunity with the Detroit Tigers organization," said Blue Crabs manager Brett Jodie. "Pena is such a professional. He plays the game hard and gives it everything he has every day. He plays to win as he has played shortstop for us almost every day. The plays he makes are remarkable. He has power from both sides of the plate and he can run. Pena is a great teammate and he will be missed in our clubhouse, for sure. He is an extremely intelligent player and we look forward to watching him succeed with the Tigers!"

The 25-year-old native of Azua, Dominican Republic signed with the Blue Crabs after he was released by the Washington Nationals following spring training this year. He had spent seven seasons with the Nationals organization, reaching Triple-A Rochester. Pena earned a spot inside Washington's top-30 prospect list after he won the 2019 Gulf Coast League batting title with a .359 average.

Pena started his professional career after signing with Washington as an international free agent in July 2017.

He joins the likes of recent Blue Crabs who have had their contracts purchased such as Issac Mattson (MLB, PIT), Payton Eeles (AAA, BAL), and John Taylor (AAA, TEX).

Pena is the 82nd player in franchise history to have their contract purchased by another professional organization, and the 56th to return to affiliated baseball.







Atlantic League Stories from July 1, 2026

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