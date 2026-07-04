Lexington Pulls Away Late to Beat Rockers

Published on July 3, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The Lexington Legends broke open a close game with nine runs in the final frame to beat the High Point Rockers 12-1 on Friday night in front of a crowd 2,264 at Truist Point. The game marked the first game of the second half for the Atlantic League.

The Legends pitching staff held the Rockers to just three hits and struck out 12.

Damiano Palmegiani drove in four runs for the Legends.

Jack Lynch (W, 1-1) earned his first win of the season, tossing six innings and allowing just two hits while striking out seven.

David Hess (L, 5-4) was tagged with the loss, working through six innings where he struck out six while letting three Legend runs come home.

The Legend held a 3-1 lead after four innings and exploded for nine runs on seven hits in the ninth to break open the contest.

High Point's Ryan McCarthy was hit by a pitch to open the game and scored following a pair of passed balls to give High Point a 1-0 lead.

Game two of this three-game set is slated to start Saturday at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point. The Rockers will send Justin Jarvis (1-3, 5.21) to the hill to face Zach Murray (0-4, 6.90) for Lexington. Rocker fans can follow the action live on HomeTeamLive.com (DugoutTV) or the audio broadcast on the free app MixLR.







Atlantic League Stories from July 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.