Nine-Run Ninth Propels Legends Past Rockers, 12-1

Published on July 3, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - Damiano Palmegiani drove in four runs and the Lexington Legends erupted for nine runs in the ninth inning as they rolled to a 12-1 victory over the High Point Rockers on Friday night at Truist Point.

Palmegiani continued his torrid stretch at the plate, finishing 2-for-6 with a three-run home run and four RBI. The ninth-inning blast was his ninth home run of the season.

The Legends collected 13 hits on the night, with Tres Gonzalez, Dylan Rock, Andy Atwood and Micajah Wall each recording two-hit performances. Atwood drove in two runs, Xane Washington added two RBI, and Gabe Howell scored twice while swiping a pair of bases.

High Point struck first in the opening inning, taking advantage of a hit batter and a pair of passed balls to grab a 1-0 lead.

Lexington answered in the third when Wall delivered an RBI single to tie the game. The Legends moved in front for good an inning later as Washington scored on a wild pitch before Atwood added an RBI single to make it 3-1.

That was more than enough support for Lexington's pitching staff.

Jack Lynch earned the victory after allowing just two hits and one unearned run across six innings. The right-hander struck out seven and worked around four walks to improve to 2-1 on the season.

Connor Cooke, John Armstrong and Carson Lambert combined to throw three scoreless innings out of the bullpen, striking out five while allowing just one hit.

After being held to three runs through eight innings, Lexington broke the game open in the ninth. The Legends sent 14 batters to the plate and scored nine runs in the frame, highlighted by Palmegiani's three-run homer, RBI hits from Gonzalez and Rock, and a two-run single by Atwood.

The win improves Lexington to 28-36 on the season.

The Legends and Rockers continue their three-game series on Saturday night at Truist Point. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







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