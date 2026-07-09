Bollman Tosses Gem In Second Straight Win

Published on July 9, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







For the second straight game, the Lancaster Stormers got a brilliant effort from their starter.

Jason Bollman limited Southern Maryland to two hits and two walks over his six innings on early Thursday, pitching Lancaster to a 4-1 victory over the Blue Crabs. It was Lancaster's second straight win.

Bollman (4-5) fanned seven in the performance. He yielded a leadoff single to Ethan Wilson in the third and a bunt single by Dylan Hoy to open the fourth. The only major trouble encountered by the Illinois native came in the sixth when he walked two straight batters with two outs. He escaped trouble with a strikeout of Phillip Sikes to end the inning.

Troy Schreffler staked Bollman to a 2-0 lead with a homer to right center off J.P. Massey (4-5) in the second. David Smith reached base on a two-out single in the fifth inning. He then stole second and third, scoring when Carlos Rojas' throw to third skipped into left field.

Corey Rosier added a homer in the bottom of the seventh.

Two of the first three Blue Crabs in the seventh reached on walks from A.J. Alexy. Richie Dell took over and picked up two quick outs. Danny Bautista, Jr. homered onto the deck in right in the eighth.

Gerson Moreno tossed a perfect ninth inning for his first save of the season.

Lancaster will send right-hander Kyle Lazer (2-1) to the mound of Friday night. Fans may tune into the game on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network, at 6:40.

NOTES: Rosier's homer extended hit on base streak to a 16th game...Bollman threw his fourth quality start...Schreffler has knocked in 16 runs in his last 19 games...Lancaster held Southern Maryland without a run for 17 consecutive frames.







Atlantic League Stories from July 9, 2026

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