York Completes Series Sweep

Published on July 5, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The Lancaster offense came to life on Sunday afternoon, but they still could not keep up with the York Revolution.

York recovered from a 6-4 deficit with two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, then strung together two walks and five singles in the fifth to surge ahead on the way to a 14-8 win at WellSpan Park.

Sunday's result completed a sweep of the three-game series that opened the second half of the season. It also extended York's lead in the 2026 War of the Roses to 7-5. All six remaining games will be played at Penn Medicine Park beginning July 21.

After York put four runs on the board in the first inning, two on a Jacob Teter homer, the Stormers rallied. Jalen Battles slugged a three-run homer in the top of the second, and Lancaster raced ahead in the top of the fourth. Singles by Nathan Martorella and Joseph Carpenter set the table, and a walk to Michael Snyder loaded the bases. Battles picked up his fourth RBI of the afternoon with a force play grounder to tie the game. After Battles stole second, Scott Kelly smashed a double down the first base line for the 6-4 lead.

Ronnie Voacolo got the Stormers out of a bases loaded jam in the third but ran into trouble with three walks around a Jacob Teter single in the fourth. A.J. Alexy took over and got two groundouts after a wild pitch tied the game at 6-6.

Alexy (1-3) walked the first two batters of the fifth inning, ceding the ball to Phil Diehl. A passed ball was committed, and Nick Dunn grounded a two-run single up the middle for an 8-6 lead. Brian Rey followed with a single, and Teter made it 9-6 with a roller through the left side. Diehl picked up one out as Jackson Ross lined to left. Runners stole second and third before Devonte Brown whiffed for the second out. Mike Rosario singled up the middle to drive in two more for an 11-6 edge.

David Smith drove home a pair in the top of the sixth, but the Stormers would get no closer.

Lancaster will host Southern Maryland on Tuesday. Matt Swarmer (0-3) will take the hill for the Stormers against Blue Crabs lefty Greg Minier. Fans may tune into the game on Dugout TV, powered by Home Team Network, and Blue Ridge Cable, starting at 6:40.

NOTES: The game took a season-long 3:52...All eight Lancaster runs were driven home out of the 8-9-1 spots on the lineup...Corey Rosier was ejected in the bottom of the sixth over ball-strike calls...Joseph Carpenter was removed at the same time due to the heat...York accumulated 20 hits, one shy of the most against Lancaster this season.







Atlantic League Stories from July 5, 2026

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