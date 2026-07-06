Revs Complete Perfect Homestand with Sweep of Stormers

Published on July 5, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): The York Revolution outslugged the Lancaster Stormers, 14-8 on Sunday afternoon at WellSpan Park, capping a 6-0 homestand with a three-game sweep to open the second half.

The Revs offense was ready from the jump, scoring four in the first inning. Tomo Otosaka led off with a first pitch triple down the right field line, setting up an immediate Nick Dunn RBI groundout for the game's first run. Jacob Teter (4-for-6, three RBI, four runs) blasted a two-run homer just right of the batters' eye, his 16th of the year. Jackson Ross (3-for-5) reignited the rally with a double to left and later scored on an infield single by Mike Rosario who drove in his first of three runs on the day.

Lancaster answered right back as Jalen Battles connected on a three-run homer to left center with two outs in the second.

York threatened to extend the lead but left the bases loaded in the third, and the Stormers grabbed a 6-4 lead with another three-run frame in the fourth. Battles claimed his fourth RBI of the game on a fielder's choice and Scott Kelly chased York starter Scott Borgmann, bleeding a two-run double past the first base bag and down the line.

The Revs responded with two in their half of the fourth, scoring on both a wild pitch and a bases loaded walk to Devonte Brown tying the game at 6-6.

York took the lead for good with another big inning, scoring five times in the fifth. Dunn (3-for-5, three RBI) singled up the middle of a drawn-in infield to bring home the first two. Teter slapped an RBI single to left for his third RBI of the game, and Rosario added a two-out, two-run single up the gut for an 11-6 lead.

David Smith delivered his own two-run single to center in the top of the sixth to pull Lancaster back within 11-8, but Shawn Rapp entered to record the final two outs with the tying run at the plate including spearing a line drive comebacker off the bat of Troy Schreffler.

That started a terrific run for the Revs bullpen as Joely Rodriguez struck out the side in the seventh, and Ryan Shreve and Josh Mollerus both worked scoreless innings to finish off the victory.

Hunter Parsons (2-2) picked up the win, striking out Smith to end the fourth before whiffing two more in a scoreless fifth which included a spectacular diving grab by shortstop Ben Blackwell on a bloop toward center.

York added late runs as Blackwell smacked a two-out RBI single to right center in the seventh before Ross blooped an RBI knock to center and Brown drilled an RBI double off the Arch Nemesis in the bottom of the eighth.

Having completed their third 6-0 homestand of the year and their fourth series sweep, the Revs improve to a season-best 10 games over .500 at 38-28 overall including a 3-0 mark to begin the second half as they hold sole possession of first place for the first time all season.

Notes: York has won six straight and 10 of 13. The Revs have won a season best seven consecutive home games for the third time, improving to 25-11 at WellSpan Park. The Revs lead the War of the Roses series, 7-5 having won four straight; they finish the home portion of this year's head-to-head series 5-1 having won the last five meetings in York. The Revs pounded 20 hits as they own three of the league's six 20-hit performances this year (no other team has more than one). The offensive showing included eight extra-base hits (six doubles) and eight walks. Teter finishes the six-game homestand 16-for-28 (.571) with four homers, six extra-base hits, 18 RBI, and 11 runs scored; he has homered in four of the last five and has hit 10 homers in his last 26 games. Brian Rey had a pair of hits extending his hitting streak to 20 consecutive games, tied for the league's second-longest this year and one shy of matching the top mark. It is tied for the tenth longest streak in Revs history as Rey becomes the first Revs hitter to hit safely in 20 straight since 2019 when J.P. Sportman had a 27-gamer. Ross has a nine-game hitting streak with an extra-base hit in eight of nine after ripping his league-leading 22nd and 23rd doubles. Ross extended his on-base streak to 42 in-a-row (third-longest in Revs history) and Rey extended his to 39 consecutive games (fourth in Revs history). York stole five bags, one shy of a season best, including two by Brown and the first of Cole Griffith's career.

Next: The Revs open a six-game series in Lexington on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, the York Revolution app, and Dugout TV beginning at 6:25 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from July 5, 2026

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