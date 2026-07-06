Feltner's Game-Winning Homer Caps Comeback, Lifts Legends to 7-6 Win and Series Sweep

Published on July 5, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - Kentucky native Jackson Feltner delivered a game-winning two-run home run in the ninth inning as the Lexington Legends earned a 7-6 comeback victory over the High Point Rockers on Sunday afternoon at Truist Point.

Feltner finished 1-for-4 with the game-winning two-run home run, three RBIs and one run scored. Tres Gonzalez led the offense with three hits and an RBI, while Xane Washington collected two hits, scored the go-ahead run and drew two walks. Juan Gonzalez added two doubles, an RBI and a run scored as the Legends totaled 12 hits.

Lexington opened the scoring in the third inning when Damiano Palmegiani delivered an RBI single to give the Legends a 1-0 lead. Juan Gonzalez doubled home another run in the fourth before High Point answered with a run in the bottom of the inning and another in the fifth.

The Rockers took a 6-2 lead with a four-run sixth inning, but Lexington responded in the seventh. Tres Gonzalez drove in a run with a single before Dylan Rock followed with an RBI single. Juan Gonzalez later scored on a passed ball to even the score at 6-6.

With two outs in the ninth inning, Xane Washington doubled to put the go-ahead run in scoring position. Feltner followed by launching a two-run home run to left field, his ninth of the season, to put the Legends back in front for good.

Kayden Spivey earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief, allowing no hits while striking out two. John Armstrong pitched a scoreless ninth inning to record the save in his continued return after missing the 2025 season following season-ending surgery.

With the victory, the Legends completed a three-game sweep of High Point, improving to 29-37 overall and 3-0 to begin the second half of the Atlantic League season.

The Legends return home on Tuesday to begin a six-game series against the York Revolution at Legends Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from July 5, 2026

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