Flying Boxcars Take See-Saw Series Finale from Ducks

Published on July 5, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars 10-8 on Sunday evening in the final game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark

Hagerstown took a 3-0 lead in the first inning on a three-run home run to left-center field by Robert Brooks off Ducks starter Julian Minaya. Long Island answered with a four-run second inning to take the lead, highlighted by a throwing error from Flying Boxcars starter Darick Hall, a run-scoring groundout from Johnni Turbo and RBI singles by Oscar Hernandez and Alsander Womack.

The Flying Boxcars took the lead back in the third on Trendon Craig's bases loaded walk and an RBI fielder's choice off the bat of Carlos Castro. Turbo lined a solo homer to left field in the fourth inning to tie the game at five. However, Hagerstown countered with four runs in the fifth to take a 9-5 lead. Brooks' solo home to right, a bases loaded walk to Jeffrey Wehler and a two-run single by Jordan Peyton did the damage.

Long Island closed the gap to 9-8 in the sixth on a run-scoring error off the bat of Hernandez and RBI groundouts from Ian Yetsko and Womack. The Ducks were unable to complete the comeback though, and Castro's solo homer to left in the seventh pushed the visitor's lead back up to two.

Hall did not factor into the decision, pitching two innings and allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits and two walks with two strikeouts. Cameron Kramer (1-0) picked up the win, giving up a run on a hit in two innings with two strikeouts. Minaya (4-2) suffered the loss, surrendering nine runs on nine hits and five walks in four and two-thirds innings with three strikeouts. Clay Helvey collected his eighth save of the season with a scoreless ninth.

Turbo led the Ducks offense with two hits, two RBIs and two runs. Wilmer Difo added a pair of hits, while Hernandez drove in two runs and scored twice.

The Ducks hit the road on Tuesday night to begin a six-game series against the Charleston Dirty Birds. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at GoMart Ballpark. Fans can follow all the action live via Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today. Right-hander Ryan Cardona (0-0, 3.00) gets the start for the Ducks against a Dirty Birds starter to be determined.

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, July 14, to open a six-game series against the Lancaster Stormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It will be a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 726 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from July 5, 2026

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